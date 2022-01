With the Miami Heat getting healthier, it has been determined they no longer need most of the 10-day hardship guys that they brought in. With the league allowing teams to bring in guys on 10-day deals and an unlimited amount of 10-day deals this year as opposed to only two per player per team in a normal year, with the Covid situation and the NBA‘s health and safety protocols, teams were allowed to bring in guys as needed in accordance with the guys that they lost as they went into said protocols.

