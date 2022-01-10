ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FSU reels in West Virginia’s top receiver via transfer portal

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Florida State landed a commitment from West Virginia transfer receiver Winston Wright.

A 3-star prospect out of Memorial Day School (Georgia), Wright announced his decision on social media on Sunday night.

“I want to start by again thanking West Virginia University for building me up to be the best version of myself,” Wright said in a post on Twitter. “For that, I will be forever grateful. My time at West Virginia will be with me forever, Morgantown will forever hold a special place in my heart.

“Every day I try to represent my family and where I am from everything in me. ...After a lot of thought and prayer, I think it is in my heart to be closer to home to be around my family and community even more during this time in my life.”

Wright spent the past three seasons with the Mountaineers, where he appeared in 31 games with 1,338 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns. He led West Virginia in receiving over the past two seasons, including in 2021 when he had 63 catches for 688 yards and5 touchdowns.

He also led the team in kickoff returns over the past two seasons, finishing with 50 for 1,236 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Wright becomes the ninth player to join FSU as a transfer this offseason and the fourth receiver, including Deuce Spann (Illinois), Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Mycah Pittman (Oregon).

The Seminoles have the top transfer class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Gators land Georgia transfer CB Jalen Kimber

The Florida Gators have landed Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber, one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in 2020 and a projected starter for the Bulldogs. Kimber announced his decision Saturday on Twitter, less than a week after the Bulldogs won the school’s first national title since 1980. “This has been a difficult last few days,” Kimber wrote. “The last two years at UGA have ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Gators’ women move past coaching change, offseason scandal

Florida looks to surpass last season’s victory total in women’s basketball Sunday at Alabama, aiming for win No. 13 with 11 regular-season games to go. To call the Gators’ success progress is just the beginning. Shaking off seasons of frustration, an offseason scandal and sudden coaching change plus the recent loss of a star player are testament to teamwork, resilience and resolve. “We talk a ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton, Team AINA fall short in Hula Bowl

Ilinois quarterback Brandon Peters completed 7-of-12 passes for 101 yards and 1 touchdown but his performance wasn’t enough as Team AINA fell short, 21-20, to Team KAI in the Hula Bowl at UCF’s Bounce House Stadium on Saturday. Former UCF and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton led Team AINA onto the field first as both teams rotated quarterbacks. Milton played the first quarter and ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF fans bid McKenzie Milton an adoring aloha at the Hula Bowl | Commentary

They cheered him anyway. Even though his performance was shaky and his team lost the game, UCF fans cheered McKenzie Milton. They cheered him when he went out for the coin toss. They cheered him when he trotted onto the field as the starting quarterback. They cheered when he completed his first pass for 9 yards. They cheered when he completed his second pass for zero yards. They even cheered ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

‘This injury was a blessing in disguise’: Magic’s Jalen Suggs improves after being sidelined

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs showed little signs of rust in his return to the floor despite being sidelined for nearly 1 1/2 months. Suggs had 12 points (5-of-8 shooting), 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the Magic’s 116-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The victory was the first game Suggs played since fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand) on Nov. 29. Despite playing limited ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy