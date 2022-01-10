FSU reels in West Virginia’s top receiver via transfer portal

Florida State landed a commitment from West Virginia transfer receiver Winston Wright.

A 3-star prospect out of Memorial Day School (Georgia), Wright announced his decision on social media on Sunday night.

“I want to start by again thanking West Virginia University for building me up to be the best version of myself,” Wright said in a post on Twitter. “For that, I will be forever grateful. My time at West Virginia will be with me forever, Morgantown will forever hold a special place in my heart.

“Every day I try to represent my family and where I am from everything in me. ...After a lot of thought and prayer, I think it is in my heart to be closer to home to be around my family and community even more during this time in my life.”

Wright spent the past three seasons with the Mountaineers, where he appeared in 31 games with 1,338 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns. He led West Virginia in receiving over the past two seasons, including in 2021 when he had 63 catches for 688 yards and5 touchdowns.

He also led the team in kickoff returns over the past two seasons, finishing with 50 for 1,236 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Wright becomes the ninth player to join FSU as a transfer this offseason and the fourth receiver, including Deuce Spann (Illinois), Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Mycah Pittman (Oregon).

The Seminoles have the top transfer class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .