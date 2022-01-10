ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's 'real' State of the Union address was on Jan. 6, White House reporter says

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden delivered his "real" State of the Union address marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, one White House reporter said on Sunday.

Peter Alexander, the chief White House correspondent for NBC News, said the West Wing is acting strategically when asked by Meet the Press host Chuck Todd why Biden waited so long to so forcefully criticize his predecessor for the "web of lies about the 2020 election" that preceded the violence on Capitol Hill.

"The White House says that it was selective on purpose on this issue and conversations with officials over the course of the last several days. They insist that the president wasn't elected to go after Donald Trump, but Americans want to see him get things done here," Alexander said.

"But, you know, Chuck, what struck me watching the president speak this week on the Jan. 6 anniversary — that in a lot of ways, that was the real State of the Union speech. That's what our state of the union is right now," he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Alexander said Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, slated for March 1 , can focus on his "agenda." Alexander mentioned the Build Back Better social spending plan, which is still being negotiated in Congress, but did not talk about problems plaguing the country and Biden's administration, including the coronavirus pandemic and the supply chain crisis.

"There is this burning frustration as it was described to me by some aides, that they are witnessing this growing number of Americans — 40% I think it is — of Republicans, who say that it's OK to use violence against the government right now. But the question is how much more will the president sort of implement this messaging, perhaps leading up to the midterms. But they say the primary focus has to be on getting things done," Alexander said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.Psaki: I know there has been a lot of claim of the “offensive nature” of the speech yesterday which is hilarious on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Twitter explodes over column calling for Biden to run with Liz Cheney in 2024

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman is under fire from both Democrats and Republicans on Twitter for proposing a unity ticket for the 2024 election.Specifically, he suggests that President Joe Biden replaces Vice President Kamala Harris with Republican representative Liz Cheney if he runs for a second term.In the opinion column titled: “Biden-Cheney 2024?”, Friedman argues that the US should take inspiration from “the most diverse national unity government in Israel’s history” and come together to get stuff done and mute the “hyperpolarisation” that was making the country “ungovernable”.Not only does he propose a Biden-Cheney ticket, but he also...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News#Meet The Press#Americans#Republicans#Washington Examiner
KTLA

Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol

The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate’s most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who has called the former Senate majority leader a “great American,” paid silent tribute, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy