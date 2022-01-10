ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa area schools announce distance learning days

By KJRH Digital
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
Several Tulsa area public school districts have made the decision to return to distance learning.

2 News is tracking closures and will keep this updated as needed.

Week of Jan. 10-14th

  • Claremore Will Rogers Junior High moved to distance learning through Jan. 18.
  • Broken Arrow Public Schools moved all students to distance learning for Jan. 14.
  • Muskogee Public Schools announced 6th-12th grades will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the week starting on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The district said they made the choice to move to virtual learning due to a lack of coverage of classes due to staff absences.
  • Bixby Public Schools will be in distance learning beginning tomorrow, Tuesday 1/11. We anticipate a return to in-person instruction on Tuesday 1/18
  • Union announced on Monday afternoon that grades 6-12 will be distance learning the rest of the week. Cedar Ridge, Grove, Jarman, Jefferson and Ochoa will move to distance learning on Friday, Jan. 14. This is due to a rise in cases creating staff shortages.
  • Berryhill Public School told parents on Monday that students will transition to distance learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 11. Students will be scheduled to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
  • Pawhuska Public Schools will be virtual starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 and will resume in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 18. Extracurricular activities are expected to go on as scheduled. Basketball Homecoming is moved to Jan. 29.
  • Jenks Public schools will transition West Elementary, West Intermediate, East and Northwest elementaries and all students in grades 9-12 to distance learning from Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 14. Activities and athletics will go on as scheduled. East Elementary and Northwest Elementary will shift to distance learning from Thursday, January 13, through Wednesday, January 19
  • Sapulpa Public Schools will transition to distance learning at all school sites starting Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.
  • McAlester Public Schools will have no school and no distance learning on Thursday and Friday.
  • Students at Owasso High School, Ram Academy, the 8th Grade Center and 7th Grade Center will move to distance learning for Friday, Jan. 14.

The following Tulsa schools are distance learning on Friday:

  • Cooper Elementary
  • Eliot
  • Eugene Field (1 pre-k & 1 kindergarten class only)
  • Greenwood Leadership Academy
  • Hoover
  • Kerr (Grade 2 only)
  • McClure
  • Sequoyah
  • Tulsa MET
  • Unity
  • Webster
  • Whitman

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

