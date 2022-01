Cam Jordan is a leader both on and off the football field and in his effort to inspire positive change throughout the country has committed himself to improving the relationship between police and communities of color. This work is something Cam has in common with the "Center for Policing Equity", an organization the NFL has provided a grant for, that is committed to collecting data that helps law enforcement agencies identify ways to improve their relationships with the communities they serve.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO