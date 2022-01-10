ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs Report Sets A Strange Tone For The Year

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The combination of a near-full employment labor market and worries that wages and consumer prices could get caught in a positive feedback spiral makes three rate hikes look even more likely. Welcome to 2022! It’s that time of the year again when we all look around us and try...

Financial Times

US inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 40 years

US consumer price growth rose at the fastest pace in almost four decades in December, stoking the Federal Reserve’s fears about the threat of elevated inflation and its consequences for the economic recovery. The consumer price index (CPI) increased at a 7 per cent year on year pace last...
Seeking Alpha

Inflation nation: Traders brace for CPI to hit another 40-year high

Another bad inflation report is on tap this morning, with consumer prices expected to have jumped 7% in December from a year ago. That would be the eight straight month of a figure higher than 5%, and the third consecutive month above 6%. It would also represent the biggest annual increase since February 1982, while core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is even forecast to rise 5.4% Y/Y .
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation hits 39-year high of 7%, sets stage for Fed hike

U.S. consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating red-hot inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as soon as March. The consumer price index climbed 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, according to Labor...
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS Pittsburgh

Economists Predict Highest Inflation Rate In 40 Years Should Ease Later In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too. The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years. Since 1992, the annual inflation rate has been around 3 percent, between one and 4 percent each year. But in 2021 inflation hit 7 percent, the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. And while economists think it will come down this year, inflation will take a toll out of everyone’s wallet. The consumer price index – or CPI – is the...
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Inflation Hasn't Been This High Since The Early '80s

US inflation pressures show no sign of easing with headline CPI now at 7% and core up at 5.5%. Who doesn't like a bit of nostalgia for the 1980s? But the inflation rates, like shoulder pads, are probably something we would prefer to do without. The Month-on-Month reading for US CPI is a little higher than expected taking the headline to 0.5% MoM, 7% YoY while core (ex-food & energy) is up 0.6% MoM, 5.5% YoY. The big upside was in clothing, posting a 1.7% MoM increase after a 1.3% increase in November. Used car prices were up another 3.5%YoY with new vehicles prices gaining 1%. Housing was also strong, posting another 0.4% increase. Food was up 0.5%. On the downside, there were price declines in recreation and fuel.
Seeking Alpha

Short-Term Charts Make Progress (Technically Speaking For 1/12)

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment. Here's a...
MarketWatch

Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

