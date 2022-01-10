Jobs Report Sets A Strange Tone For The Year

US inflation pressures show no sign of easing with headline CPI now at 7% and core up at 5.5%. Who doesn't like a bit of nostalgia for the 1980s? But the inflation rates, like shoulder pads, are probably something we would prefer to do without. The Month-on-Month reading for US CPI is a little higher than expected taking the headline to 0.5% MoM, 7% YoY while core (ex-food & energy) is up 0.6% MoM, 5.5% YoY. The big upside was in clothing, posting a 1.7% MoM increase after a 1.3% increase in November. Used car prices were up another 3.5%YoY with new vehicles prices gaining 1%. Housing was also strong, posting another 0.4% increase. Food was up 0.5%. On the downside, there were price declines in recreation and fuel.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO