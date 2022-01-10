ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Fighter 35th anniversary logo revealed

Gematsu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has revealed the 35th anniversary logo for the Street Fighter series. The first entry in...

www.gematsu.com

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H coming to Switch on February 3 in Japan

Publisher Compile Heart and developer Felistella will release RPG Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H for Switch via Nintendo eShop on February 3 for 4,800 yen, the companies announced. Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates first launched for PS Vita on August 4, 2016 in Japan. The Switch version will include the following...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Konami Announces Castlevania NFT Collection For Series’ 35th Anniversary

This year marks the Castlevania franchise’s 35th Anniversary, and publisher Konami has announced a somewhat unusual event to celebrate the occasion. The publisher has announced an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) auction titled “The KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT collection“, which features “14 unique artworks from the Castlevania series”, including “game scenes, background music (BGM), and newly drawn visuals from across the series history”.
COMICS
Gematsu

Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 9 for PS4 launches April 21 in Japan

Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 9 will launch for PlayStation 4 on April 21 in Japan for 4,280 yen, publisher Kemco announced. The ninth volume includes the following four titles:. In a world facing a sudden war, a mercenary by the name of Vyse finds himself seeking to uncover the evil machinations operating behind the scenes. Joined by a pair of royal princesses and shinobi, does success lie in the cards for this unlikely band of adventurers when danger seems to lurk at every turn…?!
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Blade Assault for PC launches January 17

Blade Assault will exit Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on January 17, publisher Neowiz and developer Team Suneat announced. The 2D action roguelite platformer first launched in Early Access on June 7, 2021. The full version will launch with three playable characters (Kil, Jenny, and Darcy), each with their own unique playstyle and signature weapons, as well as over 200 different items, three new bosses (bringing the total to seven), and the game’s “Ending.” The Friendship System, which allows you to make friends with and earn rewards from NPCs, has also been added.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Famitsu Sales: 12/20/21 – 1/2/22

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the two weeks spanning December 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl for Switch remained the highest selling titles, selling a combined 231,275 retail units over the the two week period. It was followed by Mario Party Superstars for Switch, which sold an additional 206,145 units.
RETAIL
Siliconera

Street Fighter Exhibits Will Appear in Shibuya and Kitakyushu

Capcom will hold new Street Fighter art exhibits in Shibuya, Tokyo, and Kitakyushu, Fukuoka in 2022. The Shibuya exhibit will take place first at Tokyo Anime Center from February 10 to March 27, 2022. The following exhibit at Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art will follow from June 18 to August 7, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
industryglobalnews24.com

Gaming King Konami celebrates 35th anniversary introducing the NFT collection

The Japanese gaming firm known for years, Konami, announced yesterday that it would be releasing a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. This 35th-anniversary celebration of its hit video game Castlevania marks this release. Castlevania was launched in Japan in 1986 and North America in 1987 it is a gothic horror game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

QuickSpot for Switch now available in the west

Bandai Namco has released brain training game QuickSpot for Switch via Nintendo eShop in the west for $19.99. It supports both English and Chinese language options. The game, also known as QuickSpot: Master of the Right Brain, first launched both physically and digitally on April 22, 2021 in Japan under the name Unou no Tatsujin: Machigai Sagashi Museum for Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Pokemon Legends: Arceus overview trailer, Japanese TV commercials

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a six-minute overview trailer and three Japanese TV commercials for action RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is due out for Switch on January 28 worldwide. Watch the videos below. Overview Trailer. TV Commercials.
COMICS
Gematsu

Monster Hunter Rise PC launch trailer, screenshots

Capcom has released the launch trailer and screenshots for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, which is due out via Steam on January 13. The trailer introduces the PC version’s key features, including the new “Filters” feature (Black & White, Sepia, Japanese Style, Warring Lands Style, and two versions of Cinema Style), ulrawide display support, 4K resolution support, high-resolution textures, an uncapped frame rate, and various customization options.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Dead Apostle Noel vs. Ciel gameplay #2

Project Lumina has released the second gameplay video for Melty Blood: Type Lumina featuring downloadable content character Dead Apostle Noel versus Ciel, who is due out on January 13. If you missed it, catch the first video here. Here is an overview of the video, via Project Lumina:. Ciel has...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Seven Pirates H coming west this spring

Eastasiasoft will release Seven Pirates H for Switch via Nintendo eShop in spring 2022 worldwide, the publisher announced. It will include English and Traditional Chinese language options. Physical standard and limited editions will open for pre-order via Play-Asia on January 13 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Mary Skelter 2 for PC launches January 13

The PC version of Mary Skelter 2 will launch via Steam on January 13 for $34.99 / €29.99 / £27.99, publisher Ghostlight announced. It will be available at a 15 percent-off discount for the first week of release. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

SEGA establishes SEGA Sapporo Studio

SEGA established a new software development and debugging studio in Sapporo called SEGA Sapporo Studio on December 1, 2021 as its second development base in Japan, the company announced. SEGA Sapporo Studio was founded to secure a high-quality and stable development line in response to the global expansion of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Rumor: Armored Core 6 details and screenshots leaked via consumer survey

First details and screenshots for a a new game have reportedly surfaced via a consumer survey, according to a post by ResetEra user Red Liquorice. The survey included a description, screenshots, and two short gameplay videos—one of a boss fight and one of a snowy area. The screenshots and videos were ID-watermarked, but the user was able to obscure the watermarks on the screenshots and shared them publicly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox One, PC this summer

ININ Games will release Clockwork Aquario for Xbox One and PC via Steam this summer, the publisher announced. Clockwork Aquario first launched for Playstation 4 and Switch on November 30, 2021 in Europe and December 14 in North America. Here is an overview of the game, via ININ Games:. About.
VIDEO GAMES

