Street Fighter 35th anniversary logo revealed

Blade Assault will exit Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on January 17, publisher Neowiz and developer Team Suneat announced. The 2D action roguelite platformer first launched in Early Access on June 7, 2021. The full version will launch with three playable characters (Kil, Jenny, and Darcy), each with their own unique playstyle and signature weapons, as well as over 200 different items, three new bosses (bringing the total to seven), and the game’s “Ending.” The Friendship System, which allows you to make friends with and earn rewards from NPCs, has also been added.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO