How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs Alabama

Georgia (14-1) will play Alabama (14-1) for a national championship on Monday night.

The Bulldogs seek redemption after a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship.

DawgNation might have a champion in Athens for the first time in 42 years if it can stop Nick Saban and the Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Here is how to watch, listen or stream the game:

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch

TV: ESPN on ABC

On the call: Chris Fowler, (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (sideline) and Marty Smith (sideline).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Series history

The University of Georgia has lost seven consecutive football games to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia last defeated Alabama in 2007 and lost earlier this year to the Tide in the SEC Championship.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 6-1 in his career with the Crimson Tide against Georgia. He is 3-0 in his coaching career against his former assistant coach Kirby Smart.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 58.4% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

The last time Georgia played for a national championship was an overtime loss to Alabama in the 2018 title game.

That would have ended the title drought dating to 1980.

If Georgia contains Heisman winner Bryce Young, it should have a good shot at bringing home a national championship.

