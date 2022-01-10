ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs Alabama

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sI13M_0dhCvvRH00

Georgia (14-1) will play Alabama (14-1) for a national championship on Monday night.

The Bulldogs seek redemption after a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship.

DawgNation might have a champion in Athens for the first time in 42 years if it can stop Nick Saban and the Heisman winner Bryce Young.

Here is how to watch, listen or stream the game:

Where, When?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Je60N_0dhCvvRH00
Rodrigo Blankenship #3 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a 42-yard field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b6sA_0dhCvvRH00
Aug. 31, 2018; Madison, Wisconsin; ESPN College Football logo on a TVcamera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TV: ESPN on ABC

On the call: Chris Fowler, (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (sideline) and Marty Smith (sideline).

Listen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voRFd_0dhCvvRH00
ESPN/ABC is set to televise Louisville’s Sept. 1, 2018 season opener against Alabama.

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPAVS_0dhCvvRH00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Series history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuWeq_0dhCvvRH00
Dec. 4, 2021; Atlanta; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) has a reception broken up by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Daniel Wright (3) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Georgia has lost seven consecutive football games to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia last defeated Alabama in 2007 and lost earlier this year to the Tide in the SEC Championship.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 6-1 in his career with the Crimson Tide against Georgia. He is 3-0 in his coaching career against his former assistant coach Kirby Smart.

Matchup Predictor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mco9t_0dhCvvRH00
Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California; From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbsteit on the ESPN “College GameDay” set during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a 58.4% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SLzj_0dhCvvRH00
Dec. 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Georgia played for a national championship was an overtime loss to Alabama in the 2018 title game.

That would have ended the title drought dating to 1980.

If Georgia contains Heisman winner Bryce Young, it should have a good shot at bringing home a national championship.

‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’ national championship episode is streaming now! J.C. is joined by former Georgia defensive greats Brandon Boykin and Rennie Curran to talk Georgia vs. Alabama for the title. Listen here:

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways as Florida suffers first 0-3 start in SEC play since 1981-82 season

Wednesday night’s home game against the No. 12 LSU Tigers looked like it was going to play out the same way as the previous two losses to Alabama and Auburn. The Tigers dominated the early going, scoring a basket right after the tip, and they didn’t let up after that for a while. They led by as much as 14 in the first half, and it looked like the Gators were dead in the water.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Alabama State
City
Rome, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rennie Curran
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Brandon Boykin
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Holly Rowe
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Ohio State football falls in next year's way-too-early college football rankings

While the Ohio State football season fell short of expectations for what we’ve grown accustomed to in Columbus, we’re already looking ahead to 2022. And we’re not the only ones. Almost every major media outlet has gone on the record to forecast what the landscape of college football will look like next season, and yeah, they all seem to have the Buckeyes high on the list.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux leads way with top odds to be No. 1 overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2021 season has come to a close, and as expected, they will pick first overall for the second consecutive time. They will do so despite closing the season on a high note with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts as the Detroit Lions, who were second in the draft order, were also victorious Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Dawgnation#Indiana Watch Tv#Espn#Abc#Georgia Radio#Valdosta 105 9 Fm#Img Radio Scott Howard#The University Of Georgia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball takes down Minnesota on Hauser buzzer beater

Michigan State is still undefeated in conference play thanks to a buzzer beater bucket from Joey Hauser. The Spartans topped Minnesota, 71-69, on Wednesday night in a thrilling back-and-forth conference battle that ended on a Hauser buzzer beater. With just 0.1 seconds left on the clock, Hauser dropped a contested shot in the paint to lift the Spartans to victory. Hauser finished the game with eight points, with his final two being the most critical.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers roster moves: Practice window opened for RB Trenton Cannon

The 49ers on Wednesday announced a handful of roster moves which included some very good news on running back Trenton Cannon. Cannon, who was taken off the field in an ambulance because of a hit to the head and neck area on the opening kickoff in Week 13, had his practice window opened after a five-week stint on injured reserve. The 27-year-old avoided any additional neck or head injuries beyond his concussion. Now he has a chance to return and contribute for San Francisco in the postseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy