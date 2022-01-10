Elecjet Apollo Ultra 10,000mAh power bank charges faster than your phone

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – I like it when my gadgets have more than one functionality. The JB Trio wIreless Qi-certified fast charger is just such a gadget. It not only will fast charge your phone or any other device that has the ability to be wirelessly charged, but it will also keep your hot drink warm and your cold drink cool! And unlike Ember mugs, you don’t have to use a proprietary mug with the JB Trio wireless charger. A mug is included with the charger but you can use your existing favorite mug too. The only concern is that there’s no info about how hot or cold it will keep your drink. Still want one? Head over to Amazon where you can buy one for $115.80.

