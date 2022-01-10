ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Police arrest mother for assaulting daughter

By Torrence Banks
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested and charged a mother with aggravated strangulation after she choked her daughter during an altercation on Tuesday.

The altercation occurred on 2711 Zermatt Ave. According to police, witnesses said that Kayla Marie Hambrick grabbed her daughter by the throat, bent her into the back of a vehicle, and dragged her into their apartment.

According to police, Hambrick and her daughter were arguing over if the daughter’s boyfriend could stay at her grandmother’s house.

The daughter said that she hit her head on items that were in the back of the vehicle during the altercation.

In addition to aggravated strangulation, Hambrick has been charged with assault.

TheGreyOne Edwards
2d ago

We know this part- but now I want to know the REST of the story. For starters- how old is this daughter and why does her boyfriend need to stay at her grandmother's house?

vafinest1099
2d ago

This is the reason young folk are running the streets and acting like fools. What the mother did is called discipline, the government need to MIND THEIR FKN BUSINESS!!!

