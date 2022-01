UPDATED with full winners list: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact reforms stemming from revelations of longtime diversity and organizational shortfalls within the group made up of journalists covering Hollywood for outlets around the world. In film, the group tonight named Netflix’s The Power of the Dog its Best Motion Picture – Drama and 20th Century Studios’...

