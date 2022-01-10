Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after

Law enforcement officials warn that Apple AirTags are being used to track people without their knowledge. Chris Pierson, the founder and CEO of BlackCloak and former member of the Department of Homeland Security's Data Privacy Committee, joins CBSN with ways to stay protected.
Apple is looking at a better 2022 than last year, promising new iPhones, AirPods and a potential VR headset, Bloomberg writes. While 2021 was the most successful year for revenue in the company’s history, it didn’t have many new introductions. That’s what Apple has promised to change this...
Thanks to Covid-19, and its latest Omicron evolution, staying safe right now is at the forefront of everyone's minds. As the high risk and the immune-compromised reach for heavier grade protective equipment, safety-minded tech YouTuber, Naomi Wu, noticed something thought potentially misleading in Razers description of its Zephyr face mask.
Samsung Electronics has a new strategy for increasing its phone sales in North America and catching up with Apple. As reported by The Korea Herald, Samsung named this new plan "Tiger," which is said to be an acronym. According to the report, "Tiger" stands for:. True No. 1 in all...
California has informed Tesla it is considering stricter regulation of the electric carmaker's driving assistance tools currently being tested on public roads, following videos posted online of disturbing episodes. Tesla would, for example, have to report any problems it encounters to the agency and would have to identify all drivers testing its new tools.
Apple’s highly sought after $19 nonabrasive cleaning cloth is back in stock and available for next-day delivery across several countries and regions for the first time since it first became available in November, showing supply is improving after the high-priced cleaning accessory became a viral must-have for Apple fans last year.
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
BOSTON — Starting Monday, Massachusetts residents can request digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations for use at any business or venue that may require the information. The tool unveiled Monday is part of a system, called SMART Health Card, which is already used by California, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and several other states. It is also connected to major pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.
You can run but you can't hide, at least not from Google. Google Street View (from Google Maps) helped to catch an Italian mafia boss called Gioacchino Gammino that was on the run for 20 years, reported The Guardian. Gammino was convicted of murder and was among Italy’s most wanted criminals.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is speaking out about how women should be vigilant after discovering her location was being tracked by a stranger using an Apple AirTag. The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share the "scariest moment ever," which had taken place the...
The year ahead is expected to see Apple unveil at least five new Macs according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, high-end iMac, a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon, and more. In Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter earlier this month the reporter...
Comments / 0