Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after

BOSTON — Starting Monday, Massachusetts residents can request digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations for use at any business or venue that may require the information. The tool unveiled Monday is part of a system, called SMART Health Card, which is already used by California, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and several other states. It is also connected to major pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.

