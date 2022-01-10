ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Crown': Pakistani Star Humayun Saeed Cast as Princess Diana's

By David Laguerre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProminent Pakistani star Humayun Saeed has been cast as Dr. Hasnat Khan in Season 5 of hit Netflix series “The Crown,” Variety has confirmed. Dr. Khan is a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who practiced at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital. Khan’s 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 to...

