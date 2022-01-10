‘The Crown’: Pakistani Star Humayun Saeed Cast as Princess Diana’s

Many stars have played royals on screen — but no royal is quite as beloved, or globally mythologized, as Princess Diana. From her humble beginnings as a quiet schoolteacher to her miserable years as the world's most famous royal to the post-divorce life cut tragically short by a Paris car crash, she is a subject of endless fascination and affection. How tough is it to play "the People's Princess"? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at actresses who have tried to portray the Princess of Wales over the years… Let's start with Kristen Stewart, who nailed the look for her turn as Diana in the 2021 film "Spencer." However, despite garnering major awards season buzz for months, she was snubbed when the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on Jan. 12, failing to score a nod. The biopic directed by Pablo Larraín takes place over three days in December 1991 as the royal spends Christmas weekend at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate and realizes she must end her marriage to Prince Charles. Kristen, who was 7 when Diana died, described the film to late night host Jimmy Kimmel in November 2021 as a "really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like."

