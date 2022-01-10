Hollywood Stars React To The Sudden And Tragic Death Of Comedian Bob Saget

The world was shaken up by the news of the death of comedian and Full House star Bob Saget, and Hollywood stars are reacting to the sudden death. Saget may have been best known for playing the role of widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House, containing his role into the Netflix reboot of the show, Fuller House. He was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Some of the Hollywood stars who paid tribute include his Full House co-stars, many of whom he was still friends with in the present day. We remember the funny man, Bob Saget.

Stars react to the death of Bob Saget

Additionally, though Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen refrain from using social media, they shared a statement obtained by People in which the twins, who both played Michelle Tanner on Full House, honor their TV dad. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary Kate and Ashley stated. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Rest in peace, Bob Saget.