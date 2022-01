The new preview for Attack on Titan Episode 77 hypes up the ongoing battle between Eren and Porco!. The final season of Attack on Titan is officially back with Part 2 and the premiere episode certainly did not disappoint. The latter half of Season 4 immediately got into the action as Reiner Braun got the rematch he's been waiting for with Eren Jaeger. However, the fight is far from over. The Episode 77 preview has confirmed that Eren will need to continue battling it out with Porco Galliard's Jaw Titan as the war wages on!

