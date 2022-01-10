ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 wave leaves local grocers feeling supply chain impact once again

By Andrew Epperson
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the omicron variant of COVID-19 rampaging across the country, it just isn’t the healthcare and hospitality businesses feeling its effects. Groceries are getting gut-punched by the virus as well.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Little Rock grocery stores say they’re seeing the impact on their shelves.

Does this mean a return to what we saw at the start of the pandemic?

Instead of empty toilet paper shelves and general panic buying, grocers are seeing a drop in certain items being delivered.

Heights Corner Market owner Eric Herget
Here at the Heights Corner Market, owner Eric Herget says bread and soda have been hard to come by over the last few weeks.

“I’m not sure people are getting out as much,” They’re just getting in, getting out fast. So, we’re hoping this week things pick back up a little bit.”

Herget attributes this to fewer delivery trucks being on the road.

He says he’s also seen fewer customers recently, which he thinks could be because people aren’t comfortable going out with this case surge.

