ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals hitting the road after 38-30 loss to Seattle

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqMzE_0dhCtR5B00
1 of 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will play their first playoff game in six years on the road. It might work in their favor.

The Cardinals concluded a season of struggles at home with a 38-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, sending them to Los Angeles for an AFC wild-card game next weekend.

“We haven’t played very well here,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They wanted it more.”

Arizona’s chances to win the NFC West hinged on beating the Seahawks (6-11) and the San Francisco 49ers knocking off the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers did their part, beating the Rams 27-24 in overtime to earn a playoff spot.

The Cardinals (11-6) couldn’t hold up their end. It wasn’t much of a surprise.

Arizona went 8-1 on the road, but 3-5 at home, losing five straight after winning the first three. The home-field disadvantage means the Cardinals will play the Rams on the road next weekend for their first playoff game since reaching the NFC championship match in 2015.

Arizona beat the Rams 37-20 at home on Oct. 3, but lost 30-23 at Los Angeles on Dec. 13. The Cardinals closed the regular season with four losses in five games.

“Playing on the road has been good to us, so it will be a plus if we can go out and handle business the same way,” said Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson, who had an interception.

The season finale played out a lot like the other home losses.

Arizona hurt itself with penalties in key situations, including two that negated 57 yards of receptions by A.J. Green. The Cardinals had trouble stopping the run, allowing Rashaad Penny to rush for 190 yards and a 62-yard touchdown that put the Seahawks up 38-27 with 4:45 left.

Tyler Lockett, who’s had plenty of past success against the Cardinals, broke free for two touchdown catches.

Kyler Murray was frustrated most of the afternoon, both by miscommunications with receivers and an offensive line that allowed five sacks. He finished with 240 yards and a touchdown on 28-of-39 passing.

And that might not be the worst news.

Pro Bowl running back James Conner, questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury, took a shot to the ribs on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. Running back Chase Edmonds also didn’t play due to rib and toe injuries, and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed four games with a knee injury.

“Obviously, everyone is frustrated with losing,” Murray said. “Just the (missing the) opportunity and losing.”

The Cardinals got off to a great start, scoring on the second snap of the game when Chandler Jones stripped Russell Wilson and Zach Allen rumbled in for a 16-yard scoop and score.

The Seahawks answered quickly, tying it on the next drive when Wilson found Lockett for a 43-yard touchdown. Lockett scored again on a 5-yard pass from Wilson to help the Seahawks go up 17-10 at halftime.

Arizona seemed to find a better rhythm to start the second half, going up 24-17 on Conner’s 20-yard touchdown catch and 1-yard scoring run after Thompson’s interception.

Then things fell apart.

Wilson found Freddie Swain wide open for a 25-yard touchdown and scored himself on a 4-yard run three plays after Arizona punter Andy Lee fumbled while trying to avoid an oncoming rush.

Matt Prater kicked a 36-yard field goal, but the Cardinals couldn’t cover the onside kick — right before the 49ers closed out their win over the Rams.

“I feel like guys are a little more angry coming off a loss like this,” said Cardinal tight end Zach Ertz, who had seven catches for 84 yards. “Guys are upset, a little antsy to get back to work. I would love to be on a two-game winning streak going into the playoffs, but this could be good for us, too.”

So could playing on the road.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
94.5 KATS

Russell Wilson Says He Might Be Coming to Tri-Cities This Summer

In a post-game conference this weekend, the quarterback was in good spirits when asked about his offseason plans. Wilson, who missed over a month with a hand fracture, was asked if he planned to undergo treatment for the biggest injury of his career. No surgeries, I feel great, man. No...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf makes bold guarantee on new Seahawks contract

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory, failing to reach the playoffs after finishing with a 7-10 record. The team has a busy offseason ahead as it looks to rebound from the down year, and one of the focal points during the time off will be to lock down a contract extension for star wideout DK Metcalf. Speaking on the possibility of renewing his deal in Seattle, Metcalf made it sound like a virtual guarantee that a deal would get done, via Bob Condotta.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

A veteran NFL quarterback was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI following his team’s Week 18 game early Monday morning. According to the Seattle Times, Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Smith was reportedly arrested and then released, per the Seattle Times:. Geno Smith,...
NFL
On3.com

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith makes passionate plea following arrest

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took to Twitter on Monday night to request a grace period from fans after a suspected DUI arrest this weekend. “Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” Smith wrote. “I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.”
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On His Job Status

Black Monday has already taken one unexpected victim. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident that his name won’t be called to get the axe. Following Seattle’s Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Carroll was asked if he’s worried about his footing with the team going forward.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals If He Expects Russell Wilson To Return

With the 2021 season now over, Seattle Seahawks fans can fully shift their focus to quarterback Russell Wilson’s future with the team. Wilson is still under contract for the next two seasons, but was the subject of swirling trade rumors last offseason which have carried over through this year. After a decade in the Pacific Northwest, some analysts believe Wilson will be playing elsewhere in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Afc#Nfc
Field Gulls

The Seahawks are going to the playoffs

Congratulations to the playoffing Seattle Seahawks, all 11 of them, all distinguished alumni of the program. All dear to our hearts, to some degree. And all still playing! Except one, because of late-breaking news. With the actual Seahawks sitting at home for the first time since 2017, former members of...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign 12 To Future Deals

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed 12 players to futures deals for the 2022 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Adams, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Rice...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson turns heads with cryptic post

Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson gets brutally honest on his future after ending season on IR

The Seattle Seahawks certainly didn’t have the season they were hoping for as they missed the NFL Playoffs and only won seven games. Whenever an organization like the Seahawks has a down year, it’s always going to be the topic of conversation. Everybody expects them to always be playing great football and to at least make the postseason and potentially even make a deep run.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Arrested Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona. According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Updates On Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams & Chris Carson From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Quandre Diggs' injury in Sunday's win over Arizona cast a pall over an otherwise impressive season-ending victory for the Seahawks, with the Pro-Bowl safety getting carted off the field with a dislocated ankle during the fourth quarter. Diggs will need surgery to repair the damage—he also broke his fibula, Seahawks...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy