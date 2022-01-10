ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Annual book talk series returns to Bismarck State College Library

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9y0C_0dhCtPJj00

The Bismarck State College Library’s annual book talk series returned for its first discussion of the new year.

Every year the library organizes a book club for anyone in the community who wants to join.

The year, the club’s discussion focuses on exploring the topic “journey.”

The group, made up of about a dozen members, is reading three different novels centered on that theme: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Wandering in Strange Lands and Nomadland.

The readers will take about a month to finish each novel before meeting to discuss it with the group and moving on to the next.

“Reading is kind of a private matter. You can choose any book you want and yet there’s a part of it that is really a pleasure to get together and hear what other people have to say about it,” Discussion Leader Brian Palecek said.

The next meeting will be held 1 p.m. Feb. 6 inside the college’s library to discuss Wandering in Strange Lands.

The book talk series is free and open to the public to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

“Dressing in the Dakotas” shares history of fashion at ND Heritage Center

“Creating that look for that person based on the silhouette, based on the cut of that time period helps transfer an audience and an actor to that particular audience,” North Dakota costume designer Michelle Renner said. Dressing up for the occasion is something Renner is teaching an audience about inside the North Dakota Heritage Center […]
CENTER, ND
KX News

University of Mary student-run clinic giving one student more independence

Allison Eiynch is a University of Mary freshman studying radiologic technology. “I eventually want to go to the hospital like a children’s hospital and do scans for them,” Eiynch said. Eiynch has multiple synostosis syndrome, brachydactyly and bi-lateral hearing impairment. The conditions make it difficult to bend her arms to reach her face. Things like […]
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Bismarck motorcycle club giving back to its community

A Bismarck bike club has supported local and national charities to promote safety, increase awareness of motorcycles and improve the image of bikers all while having fun as well. Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club has been in the area since 2009, with under 20 members. President of the chapter, Mike Maples, says the club takes pride […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota musician writes children’s book

A North Dakota musician and children’s book author is teaching kids in the state through music and artwork. Jessie Veeder is on tour in North Dakota visiting eight libraries. Bismarck was her first stop. KX News spoke to the artist about her style of teaching and her first children’s book. Jessie Veeder enjoys her creative […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Art and Galleries Association displays new art exhibit

A new art exhibit is on display at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association. Serendipity is the galleries’ latest exhibit and features over 40 monotype art pieces, which consist of an etched design on a flat sheet of paper, plate or other material. KX News spoke with the artist about the creativity of her work and […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Talk
KX News

American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clyde Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. He was 85. Bellecourt died Tuesday morning from cancer at his home in Minneapolis. Bellecourt was a co-founder in 1968 of AIM, which began as a local organization in Minneapolis […]
SOCIETY
KX News

Kindness Knights at Minot Public Library takes off Saturday

Minot’s Public Library is teaching kids how to give back to others. It’s called the Kindness Knights program and kids in the program take part in clean-up exercises, pumpkin painting and other activities. It typically takes place at locations around town, but as winter sets in, Saturday’s activities will be held at the library. “We’re […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

North Dakota bishops oppose UND gender inclusion policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that represents North Dakota’s Roman Catholic bishops is contacting parents of students at the University of North Dakota and asking that they urge administrators to reject the school’s proposed “gender inclusion” policy. The policy, which is still in draft form, would require the use of a transgender person’s preferred […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Possible changes coming to Maysa Arena, Minot Municipal Auditorium

Changes may be coming in the next few years to two Minot buildings, as a direct response to what you want. The Minot Park District Board met with architects from JLG to see designs for proposed updates to the Maysa Arena and the Minot Municipal Auditorium. Minot residents were surveyed last year to see what […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Cervical cancer survivor raising awareness, pushing pre-screening for women

Cervical cancer survivor Pam Stromme has made it her mission to raise awareness about the importance of pre-screening for all women in North Dakota. Stromme herself was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2004. She was a busy mom, just started a new job and had three kids in school (her youngest being an eighth-grader). “Every […]
CANCER
KX News

Blue Shield Caring Foundation opens SPARK grant 2022 funding cycle

Non-profit organizations across North Dakota could get some helpful funding for community projects, as applications are now open for the SPARK grant. BlueShield Caring Foundation began the SPARK grant last year to support health equity programs. So far, seven nonprofits, municipal entities, and school systems have received funding since the program began. Applicants may qualify […]
CHARITIES
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy