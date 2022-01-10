ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rhule’s status among many decisions Panthers must make

By MARK DIDTLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sh7Pz_0dhCt9Wa00
1 of 5

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Carolina coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper met before the Panthers’ dismal season ended with a 41-17 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Rhule said the future — not his job status — was the topic.

“I’m never going to speak for Dave,” Rhule said. “Every conversation I’ve had with him he’s been supportive. I talked to him today … We’re talking about the offseason, things we have to do moving forward.”

“Since I took the job, we’ve had a plan,” he added. “I liked to be further ahead with the plan. We’re at a very important time right now for Carolina to get over the hump.”

Carolina (5-12) finished with a seven-game losing streak. The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under the former Temple and Baylor coach, who signed a seven-year contract in 2020.

“What I told them was, I’m going to coach until somebody tells me I’m not coaching,” Rhule said.

Rhule’s status is one of many questions the Panthers will need to answer during a long offseason.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who went 4-7 as the team’s starter, is under contract for more than $18 million next season.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” said Darnold, who had 29 of 42 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the season finale. “I just got done playing a game. I’ll talk to a bunch of the front office guys tomorrow, and I’ll talk to coach Rhule and my coaches and kind of go from there.”

Quarterback Cam Newton, who rejoined the team for his another stint this season, is an unrestricted free agent and is not expected back.

The Panthers entered Sunday tied for 30th in offense, ranking near the bottom in rushing (21), passing (29) and scoring (29). They are searching for a new offensive coordinator after Joe Brady was fired 12 games into the season.

“I’d like us to have a true identity of being able to run the football, and play action and protect the quarterback,” Rhule said. “We have some skilled players that are excellent players. So we’re going to go through a process now with both internal and external candidates.”

The Panthers are 0-4 against Tampa Bay under Rhule, getting outscored 150-63.

Carolina’s offensive line has been abysmal, allowing seven sacks in the two games before Sunday’s contest, and the Panthers gave up two to the Bucs.

NOTES: Carolina WR D.J. Moore caught seven passes and finished with career-best 93 overall. He landed hard on his shoulder attempting to make a diving catch and left the game, but was able to return. ... Panthers CB Rashaan Melvin left with a head injury in the first half and did not return.

___

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Cam Newton
FanSided

Brian Flores firing should change Carolina Panthers thought process

Brian Flores’ shock firing as Miami Dolphins head coach should instantly change the Carolina Panthers thought process this offseason. Black Monday began with a vengeance. Perhaps one shocking move should make the Carolina Panthers think twice about sticking with head coach Matt Rhule for a third season. In a...
NFL
The Associated Press

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Ap#Super Bowl#Temple#Baylor
myrtlebeachonline.com

Support for Matt Rhule and AC/DC: What Carolina Panthers said in their exit interviews

Running back Christian McCaffrey encapsulated the journey the Carolina Panthers are on by quoting AC/DC during his exit interview on Monday. “It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n’ roll,” McCaffrey said. “You’re going to sleep in bad motels, you are going to be driving a bad van, playing for 15 or 16 people at a bar, half of them booing you. You need a collective team. You need a drummer, a bass. It’s all about buying in.”
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule’s Response To Sam Darnold Question Goes Viral

After the Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold last offseason, they wasted very little time picking up his fifth-year option for 2022. It wasn’t a particularly cheap decision either. Darnold is set to make a guaranteed $18.9 next season, which isn’t great news considering he’s coming off a season in which he threw for only 2,527 yards in 12 games, along with nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Bryant McFadden – Not a Lot of Optimism for Matt Rhule Year 3

The 2021 season came to a close yesterday for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Tampa Bay Bucs 41-17, to finish the season with 7 straight defeats, and finish with an overall record of 5-12. The Panthers became the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 and finish with 12 losses, as Matt Rhule is just 10-23 as an NFL head coach. Despite that glaring record, Rhule is likely to be back for a third season. That has many Panther fans in an uproar, as they want more, expect more, and deserve more, than what they've gotten since Tepper ran Ron Rivera out of town. In his recent rebuilding stops at Temple and Baylor, Matt Rhule's teams won 11 games, but that was after taking a step in Year 2. That's what separates his rebuild in the NFL as opposed to the college game, is that his team didn't take that step, making it hard to imagine they will do so next. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and he echoed that same sentiment:
NFL
92.7 The Block

Mike Florio: Going to Be to Convince Someone to Take Less Money Than Rhule

While the expectation that the Panthers will end up keeping Matt Rhule for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, yesterday's firing of Joe Judge by the New York Giants has some wondering whether or not there is still a chance that David Tepper could still make the move for a new head coach. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was on with the Panthers earlier this morning and said that we won't really know what the exact decision until Tepper comes out and confirms it. Florio believes that Jay Glazer, who reported that Daivd Tepper is looking for Matt Rhule to hire a rockstar offensive coordinator, is right and that Tepper could be waiting to see what Rhule comes up with before making an official decision, something that he says is crazy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
myrtlebeachonline.com

Five things to watch as the Carolina Panthers head into the offseason

As the Carolina Panthers finished with another five-win season, it became clear Monday that this offseason will be the most important one of Matt Rhule’s tenure. Rhule survived what’s known as Black Monday in the NFL, but every decision he makes will be under a microscope moving forward. The Panthers know what they need to address, and Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer said as much in press conferences Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should Panthers Dump Rhule for Brian Flores?

Multiple reports over the past several weeks have stated that the Carolina Panthers would not fire head coach Matt Rhule just after two seasons with the team. Given that he has survived Black Monday in the NFL, it's probably safe to say that Rhule will be strolling the sidelines in Carolina in 2022.
NFL
FanSided

Is Matt Rhule status as Carolina Panthers head coach still undecided?

Could the future of Matt Rhule in 2022 still be undecided as Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper weighs up his options?. All signs point to Matt Rhule remaining head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. There was nothing to suggest something was in the pipeline regarding his potential departure during Monday’s exit interviews despite a cataclysmic run of results following a 3-0 start, with the former Baylor man focusing on the future rather than dwelling on the immediate past.
NFL
nsjonline.com

Panthers ready to make changes in offseason

The Carolina Panthers made the wrong kind of NFL history this season. The Panthers lost their last seven games to finish 5-12 on the year, setting the league mark for the worst record after a 3-0 start. Despite the late-season tailspin, it appears coach Matt Rhule will get at least...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Matt Rhule’s list of offensive coordinator candidates doesn’t inspire confidence

It was the quote heard ‘round the Panthers world this week. “I know it’s put out there that he’s safe,” Jay Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday. “Not so fast. Matt Rhule has to hire a rock star offensive coordinator for him to actually save his job.” Since then, Carolina has been connected to a long list of current and former NFL coaches. It is not an encouraging one for Rhule’s future.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers move on from three coaches

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has had some difficulties making the same immediate impact in Carolina that gained him notoriety at Temple and Baylor. In two years at the helm, Rhule hasn’t succeeded in improving his team’s win total from the season before he was hired. In an attempt to make some needed improvements, the Panthers announced that they were letting go of offensive line coach Pat Meyer, defensive line coach Frank Okam and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy