Economy

American Airlines apologetic after Twitter user complains about pilot with 'Let's Go Brandon' sticker

By Jon Brown
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines (AA) went viral after responding to a Twitter user Saturday who complained about a pilot because he had a "Let's Go Brandon" sticker on his luggage. A Twitter user who has since made her Twitter account private took a picture of the sticker and sent it to the airline,...

Greg Smith
3d ago

If this was a Trump bash it would not get the same recognition from you, obviously a Biden supporter, would it?

