American Airlines apologetic after Twitter user complains about pilot with 'Let's Go Brandon' sticker
By Jon Brown
Fox News
3 days ago
American Airlines (AA) went viral after responding to a Twitter user Saturday who complained about a pilot because he had a "Let's Go Brandon" sticker on his luggage. A Twitter user who has since made her Twitter account private took a picture of the sticker and sent it to the airline,...
In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
Google and Twitter employees are flooding Democratic campaigns and committees with cash, campaign finance records show, as Republicans argue that the tech titans censor conservative voices. The top donors from Google, which owns YouTube, pushed 94% of their total 2022 political contributions to Democrats, as did 99% of Twitter employee...
A LoyaltyLobby reader alerted about an issue with crediting British Airways flights to American Airlines AAdvantage, and how to resolve the problem?. Readers are encouraged to send us questions, comments, or opinions by email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll try to cover them here several times a week. You...
United Airlines has canceled 115 of its more than 4,000 scheduled flights on Monday due to Omicron impacting staffing, a spokesperson told Fortune. Southwest Airlines says that while it hasn’t experienced COVID-related scheduling issues, it has canceled about 50 flights on Monday because of winter weather conditions. Still, the...
Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
The media is filled with titles, including the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus these days. This is happening despite the fact that tons of experts have already addressed the mild symptoms that the new variant of the virus is displaying. Now, something really unsettling got out and you can...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-bound American Airlines flight had to be grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls.
American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the individual has since been taken into custody by local law enforcement.
According to the airline, during boarding of a flight from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miami, the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft.”
CBS News has learned that after damaging the flight controls, the traveler tried exiting through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened.
As a result of the damage, the plane was grounded. A replacement aircraft is on its way. The flight was scheduled to re-depart at 9:30 p.m. local time.
“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in a statement.
I'm a former CIA operations officer who spent his life recruiting foreign spies to help protect our nation. I've served in some of the most dangerous places on Earth, Afghanistan included . I've lost friends to the fight. I am deeply patriotic. I believe in American exceptionalism, the notion that we are indeed a "shining city on the hill."
Delta Air Lines has said it will offer a non-binary gender option on bookings and boarding passes after it was accused of discrimination by one passenger.Dawn Henry from Arizona complained on Thursday that she could not buy a ticket for her 21-year-old without listing them as either male or female, and accused the carrier of discriminating against nonbinary people.She claims the airline is out of date given that several US states allow people, including her child, to give the neutral gender “X” on their official ID.“Delta is discriminating against nonbinary individuals and not allowing them to fly despite legal ID...
