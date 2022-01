SILVER SPRING, Md. — Authorities have released dashboard and body-worn camera footage of a deadly shooting in Silver Spring last month. According to police, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 29. An off-duty officer heard gunfire and responded to the scene. The officer found a man shot at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to survive, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. The off-duty officer gave lookout info for a suspect vehicle to on-duty police.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO