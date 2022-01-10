ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

'Home' cooking a key ingredient at Martha Stewart's first restaurant

By Paul Szydelko
travelweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor her first restaurant, set to open at Paris Las Vegas this spring, lifestyle maven Martha Stewart will evoke her own country farmhouse. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, with 194 seats, will be designed with the aesthetic of the brand she has cultivated for decades in broadcasting, publishing and...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

Just when you think you know how to make the perfect grilled cheese, then BAM! Ina Garten just dropped a new ingredient that’ll up the ante for our usual grilled cheese concoctions — but it’s a rather odd ingredient. On Dec 22, the Food Network posted a video to YouTube of Garten showing off her unique grilled cheese recipe. Why is it so unique? Well, she slathers chutney all over it. With any grilled cheese, you, of course, need the cheese (and Gartner divulged her favorite is sharp Vermont cheddar!) It’s a usual grilled cheese recipe until she whips out the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is In An Uproar Over Martha Stewart's Controversial Treat

Due to the homey nature of Martha Stewart's brand, it is easy to forget the luxuries that come to her as a nice holiday surprise. Yesterday, she shared on Instagram some food products that she was enjoying, as well as a new Martha Stewart branded wine that will hit shelves soon. "Plain food or Plane food!!! A treat for fellow travelers after a rather challenging year," she wrote next to pictures of ROE Caviar, foie gras sourced from Daniel Boulud's farm, Melba brioche made by Balthazar Bakery, and Martha's Chard, her new wine produced with 19 Crimes.
INTERNET
Mashed

This Ina Garten Recipe Set Jennifer Garner's Kitchen On Fire

Ina Garten is not just a celebrity chef — she also has a lot of celebrity fans, including "13 Going on 30" actress Jennifer Garner. The actress shared a "Pretend Cooking Show" video on Instagram, noting she has been making Garten's beef bourguignon (per Garten's official website) for a long time. Garner added, "It's one of my family's Christmas traditions ... The smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Bobby Flay
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Easy Beef Chili Features a Sweet Secret Ingredient

Y’all, it’s cold out there. And while we have our hands covered, warming them on ceramic mugs filled to the brim with piping-hot hot toddies and marshmallow-topped hot cocoa, it’s our stomach’s turn. That’s where Martha Stewart and her belly-warming, easy-to-make comfort food dishes come in to play — more specifically, her Easy Beef Chili dish. The recipe not only features ground beef, fresh jalapeños, juicy fire-roasted tomatoes and chili powder, but also a secret sweet ingredient you’ve likely never thought to sprinkle into your chili.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Champagne Hack Turns Your NYE Bubbly Into Dessert, Too

This NYE, why drink your bubbly and eat your dessert separately, when you can sip your dessert the Martha Stewart way? From whipping up quick-and-easy weeknight dinners with six ingredients or less to utilizing store-bought ingredients in her tiramisu recipe, Stewart is no stranger to dinner and dessert shortcuts in the kitchen. And the same applies to her cocktail recipes — like her NYE-appropriate Sorbet Spritzers, which combines dry sparkling wine with a hearty scoop of fruity sorbet. “Toasting to happy endings and new beginnings is what New Year’s Eve gatherings are all about,” Stewart writes on Instagram. “This drink-meets-dessert idea...
DRINKS
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Brioche Bread Pudding Has A Zesty Twist

Whether you're hitting the dessert table at a holiday party or opening the brunch menu at a five-star restaurant, there's a good chance you'll find bread pudding. The unique dessert has been around for hundreds of years — according to many reports, it was first invented during the Middle Ages in the early 11th century (via Grub Americana). What began as a budget-friendly way to use up stale bread (and avoid letting it go to waste) has turned into a highly coveted and highly requested treat for many Americans.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Cooking#Nobu Restaurant#Food Drink#Bedford#Las Vegas Farmers Market#D Artagnan Foods#Urbani Truffles#Frog Hollow Farm#Jasper Hill Farm#Paris Las Vegas#French#Brioche
fb101.com

THE BEDFORD BY MARTHA STEWART OPENS AT PARIS LAS VEGAS SPRING OF 2022

Global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has been inspiring people worldwide to entertain since the start of her career. This spring, she’ll bring her celebrated Martha Stewart lifestyle brand to life with her first-ever restaurant. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a fully-immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Martha’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford, NY, to life, will open at Paris Las Vegas in Spring 2022.
BEDFORD, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Chicory Makes Recipes Shoppable on Martha Stewart’s Website

Select recipes on Martha.com will now be powered by Chicory thanks to a new partnership with global brand owner, marketer and media company Marquee Brands. Visitors to Martha Stewart’s website can now shop for ingredients directly on the site, using Chicory’s signature "Get Ingredients" button. Chicory is the first shoppable- recipe technology provider to integrate with Martha.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Simply Recipes

10 Ingredient Shortcuts That Every Smart Cook Should Know

Hats off to the home cooks who get dinner on the table day-in and day-out. Between planning, shopping, cooking, and clean up, it’s no easy task. And as satisfying as it is to tackle the whole shebang from scratch, there’s no shame in leaning on shortcuts when it comes to making meals. Here, I’ve curated 10 of my favorite ingredients to take some of the work out of cooking. These are what I consider healthy convenience foods (all pretty budget-friendly, too) that can lighten your load in the kitchen.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
italianchoco.com

1-Ingredient Ice Cream (Simple Cooking, Incredibly Delicious)

This recipe is so easy and simple; it contains only 1 ingredient but it is still incredibly delicious. We all love ice cream, right? Plus, when that one ingredient is banana – must be heaven! If you are not a fan of cooking, then this simple dessert is ideal for you. And everybody will love it for sure! It’s ice cream! Try it:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox40jackson.com

A pot roast recipe that resembles mom’s home cooking

Pot roast and gravy has been one of the favorite comfort food recipes of Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com for as long as she can remember. “Nothing beats homemade gravy, so pile up those mashed potatoes and get scooping,” Johnson says. She notes that she makes this recipe on an outdoor pellet grill (pellet smoker), but it can easily be made in the oven following the same directions.
RECIPES
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Hilarious Hot Dog Rule You Should Never Break

Andrew Zimmern is a man with a mission to expand our culinary horizons. While he's widely known for his TravelChannel show, "Bizarre Foods," he later shared with Thrillist that he was not a fan of its name. His hope for the show was to admiringly examine different cuisines, as it aimed to do in later seasons, rather than present them for shock value. In fact, the chef thoroughly enjoyed most of the new-to-him dishes he ate on the series. Nevertheless, Zimmern is certainly not lacking in food opinions, especially when it comes to the quality of ingredients. His recipe for Thai grilled beef salad calls for "the best aged beef you can get your hands [on]," for example, and his canteen dogs are meant to be made with the "bespoke dog of your choosing." (We're guessing Oscar Mayer franks aren't going to cut it.)
RECIPES
Elite Daily

Even Martha Stewart Is Obsessed With Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity singing Pete Davidson’s praises. The lifestyle expert and host of Martha Knows Best penned a newsworthy Instagram caption (as she is known to do), detailing her recent sighting of Davidson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dining at the celeb-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Make Your Home Feel Like Spring With This Sunny Scone & Tea Combination from Martha Stewart

It may be colder than imaginable outside, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it feel like summer inside — with the help of Martha Stewart. On Jan 8, Stewart posted a delicious photo of scones with the caption, “These sunny lemon scones feature a double dose of lemony flavor both in the dough and in the lemon drizzle. They’re perfect for breakfast or to enjoy as a treat in the afternoon with a cup of tea.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) With a prep time of only 30 minutes, you and your family can...
FOOD & DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

19 Crimes Partners with Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands to Launch Martha’s Chard

19 Crimes adds a new face to its lineup of boundary pushing and culture molding characters: the iconic Martha Stewart. An American businesswoman known for her entrepreneurial genius and ever evolving lifestyle, Martha adds another bullet to her already outstandingly long resume: winemaker. 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard will be available in California in early January and will be distributed nationally on February 1, 2022. SRP: $11.99.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Martha Stewart's New Shades From Snoop Dogg Are 'Fit For Rappers'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's iconic friendship makes an appearance again in the celebrity chef's recent Instagram photo (which appears to have been deleted), per People. The two friends are wearing contrasting jerseys — hers in a bright orange with "Coach Martha" printed on the front and his in a slightly muted blue color with "Coach Snoop" text down the middle. And while Snoop has "Fluff" written on his sleeve, Stewart's sleeve says the "Ruff."
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Cheesecake Factory Added A New Salad To The Menu Thanks To A Viral TikTok Hack

If you’ve been looking for a chance to try the viral Cheesecake Factory Caesar salad hack going around TikTok, now’s your chance. Starting Jan. 10, you can finally order the Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad for pick-up or have the delicious dish delivered directly to your door. Here are all the ways you can order the viral Cheesecake Factory TikTok Caesar salad hack with a kick.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy