ARISE Music Festival announces the Official Launch Party for ARISE 2022 at Knew Conscious, located in Denver's RiNo Art District, on Friday, February 11. Producers of ARISE will kick off the night with a special look at the future of the festival and then usher in the party with live performances by Maddy O'Neal and Spectacle. Attendees will be the first to see what’s new at ARISE Music Festival and hear about the newest artists joining the lineup in 2022.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO