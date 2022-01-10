Union Grades 9-12 Move To Distance Learning Monday

Students at Union High School and the Freshman Academy will move to distance learning tomorrow, Monday, January 10, and it will count as an instructional day from home, according to Union Public Schools.

This is due to the high number of teacher absences expected Monday.

Students in Grades K-8 will report to school as originally planned. Substitutes are being reallocated and administrators are being mobilized to help cover grades K-8.

The administration does not know yet the impact on the rest of the school week.