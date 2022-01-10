ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Union Grades 9-12 Move To Distance Learning Monday

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Students at Union High School and the Freshman Academy will move to distance learning tomorrow, Monday, January 10, and it will count as an instructional day from home, according to Union Public Schools.

This is due to the high number of teacher absences expected Monday.

Students in Grades K-8 will report to school as originally planned. Substitutes are being reallocated and administrators are being mobilized to help cover grades K-8.

The administration does not know yet the impact on the rest of the school week.

Related
McAlester Public Schools Will Close Due To COVID Surge Among Staff, Students; No Distance Learning Plan

McAlester Public Schools officials say they will close for the rest of the school week with no plan for distance learning, in a message to parents. School leaders said McAlester Public School will be closed this Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, 2022. We will have no school and no Distance Learning. The District will also be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, for Martin Luther King Jr. Classes are planned to resume on Tuesday, January 18.
MCALESTER, OK
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Green Country School Districts In Distance Learning

As COVID-19 cases hit record highs across Oklahoma and schools face significant staffing shortages, many districts are transitioning students to distance learning. Below is a list of school districts across Green Country that have transitioned students to distance learning. Allen Bowden Public Schools:. All students at Allen Bowden Public Schools...
BIXBY, OK
#Distance Learning#Union High School#The Freshman Academy#Union Public Schools
Oklahoma Native Teaches Students How To Win Scholarships After Receiving Over A Million Dollars In Scholarships

An Oklahoma native who received more than one million dollars in college scholarships is back in her hometown teaching high schoolers how to do the same!. The last time News On 6 caught up with Raylynn Thompson was in 2019. She was a Muskogee High School Senior who had received 64 college acceptance letters and more than one million dollars in scholarships.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Tulsa, OK
