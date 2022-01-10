ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

No. 3 Bergen Catholic over Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Will Richardson scored a game-high 19 points while Julian Brown brought 16 more as Bergen Catholic, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 72-37,...

NJ.com

Becton over Wallington - Girls basketball recap

Katie Reiner had 13 points for Becton in its 52-12 victory against Wallington in Wallington. Alyssa Kirk delivered eight points for Becton (5-1). Delilah Tabaka led Wallington (1-5) with six points as Angelina Trinh and Alexandra Kolodziej recorded three points apiece. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over West Deptford- Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in Woodbury’s 72-39 win over West Deptford in Woodbury. Diamyndh Oakley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodbury (7-1). Abby Bash had 11 points and six rebounds and Jakya Jenkins had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Heights over Gateway - Girls basketball recap

Madison Clark went for 17 points for Haddon Heights in its 58-25 victory against Gateway in Woodbury Heights. Marquae Richardson-Muse notched 15 points as the second-leading scorer for Haddon Heights (8-0). Maddy Reed and Angelina Zagone lifted Gateway (6-2) with eight points apiece. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John outlasts Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Alana Robinson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lead Pope John to a narrow victory at home over Chatham, 62-59. Madison Miller finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks while Faith Pappas added 11 points, five assists and five rebounds for Pope John (5-5), which improved its record in games decided by five or fewer points to 3-1 this season.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge over South Amboy - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Severino starred for Wardlaw-Hartridge with 26 points and 16 rebounds in its 65-47 win over South Amboy in Edison. Xavier Hinds added 12 points and five assists for Wardlaw-Hartridge, which outscored South Amboy 19-10 in the fourth quarter. Harrison Kilpatrick chipped in with 13 points in the victory. Brandon...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick Tech tops Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

Senior Ryan Sutton had 15 points while senior Juan Hernandez tallied a double-double to help lead East Brunswick Tech to a 57-37 win over Somerset Tech in East Brunswick. Hernandez finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior Brett Allo recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for East Brunswick Tech (1-3). Sophomore Estevan Atanacio added eight points and six rebounds and junior Scott Pede dished out five assists.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap

Travis Osterhout netted 12 points for Jefferson in its 55-46 victory against Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Jason Eisele was second on Jefferson (5-1) in points with 10. Darien Santos had a game-high 18 points for Hackettstown (8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Audubon - Boys basketball recap

Mekhi Bassett led Collingswood with 28 points in its 58-28 victory against Audubon in Collingswood. Tomas Money posted 12 points as the second-leading scorer for Collingswood (7-3). Andrew Trow and Luke Hoke guided Audubon (1-4) with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Edison over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Joseph Fenton turned in two goals and two assists and Thomas Calantoni posted two goals and one assist for Edison in its 7-5 win against South Brunswick at ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Itai Geller and Lucas Longo delivered one goal and one assist apiece while Pat Decker supplied...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Schaffer went for 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal for Summit in its 61-39 win against Chatham in Chatham. Brett Colon logged 17 points, eight boards, two dimes and a steal as Rhett Grieco compiled 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for Summit (3-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Carter late charity stripe heroics guides Vineland over Oakcrest

Keeman Carter delivered a go-ahead free throw with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift Vineland to a 61-60 win against Oakcrest in Vineland. Carter finished the night with a career-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and one assist. James Hitchens Jr. chipped in for Vineland (7-1) with 13 points, eight boards, four blocks, two dimes and a steal while Nazir Rowell added a well-rounded 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals of his own.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood over North Bergen - Wrestling recap (PHOTOS)

The Ridgewood wrestling team recorded seven victories by pin, five of which occurred in the first round, on the way to a one-sided victory on the road over North Bergen, 57-24. Bobby Turso (215), Charles Shaddow (113), Hayden Blair (126), Thomas Malone (138) and Aaron Perlman (165) each recorded first-period...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

