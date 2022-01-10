No. 3 Bergen Catholic over Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Alana Robinson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lead Pope John to a narrow victory at home over Chatham, 62-59. Madison Miller finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks while Faith Pappas added 11 points, five assists and five rebounds for Pope John (5-5), which improved its record in games decided by five or fewer points to 3-1 this season.

