Brian Kemp: Like all governors, Kemp will set the agenda for the session. He will do so in a hyperpartisan environment in an election year in which he faces both tough Republican and Democratic opposition. He will also do so during a session in which he has an economy and fiscal situation that would be the envy of any governor seeking reelection, which means he will have plenty of money to spend. Like all governors, Kemp has the power to veto legislation and spending, and he can dole out jobs to employment-seeking lawmakers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO