Gold holds steady near 3-week low as markets weigh quicker Fed hikes

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Monday, hovering near a three-week low, as traders awaited December U.S. inflation data that could reinforce the case for earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after weaker jobs data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.11 per ounce by 0234 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 16 of $1,782.10 on Friday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,794.00.

* U.S. Treasury yields surged last week, following the minutes of Fed policy meeting, which suggested an earlier-than-expected rate hike and the possibility that the Fed may reduce its balance sheet sooner than many have anticipated.

* Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Fed funds futures have priced an almost 90% chance of a rate hike in March and a more than 90% chance of another one by June.

* U.S. December core CPI was expected to have risen 5.4% annually after climbing 4.9% in November.

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 jobs last month amid worker shortages, lower than a forecast of 400,000, with moderate job gains expected in the near term as spiralling COVID-19 infections disrupt economic activity. read more

* An uptick in retail appetite for physical gold prompted dealers in India to charge premiums last week, while upcoming Lunar New Year festivities brightened the outlook for sales in Singapore.

* U.S.-Russia talks over rising tension in Ukraine also have traders on the edge, as the two sides seem far apart and failure risks an armed confrontation on Europe's doorstep. read more

* Spot silver was flat at $22.29 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $956.10, and palladium shed 0.3% to $1,927.25.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Nov

Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned.Shanghai Tokyo Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% after Powell said policy “in all likelihood” will return to normal as bond purchases and other economic stimulus winds down. Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, he said ultra-low rates might be raised earlier than planned if necessary to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.“Wall Street now has a better...
STOCKS
KTLA

Inflation rate hit 40-year high as U.S. prices rose 7% in past year

Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices rose sharply in 2021 […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation hits 39-year high of 7%, sets stage for Fed hike

U.S. consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating red-hot inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as soon as March. The consumer price index climbed 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, according to Labor...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Bears U-turn on emerging currencies as Fed hikes draw near

Currency watchers are reining in bearish emerging-market calls, betting that the asset class is now in a better position to withstand Federal Reserve rate hikes when they come. Developing currencies are "likely close to bottoming out" as a Fed rates liftoff has tended to mark a peak for the dollar,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, while the dollar slipped as global investors assessed that strong U.S. inflation data was not worrying enough to change the Federal Reserve's already hawkish rates outlook. While the U.S. consumer price index rose 7% in the 12 months through...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars look to break higher as US$ retreats

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to push higher on Thursday after U.S. inflation proved no hotter than expected, triggering a wave of liquidation in long U.S. dollar positions which swamped major chart levels. The Aussie was catching its breath at $0.7284 ,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. central bankers set sights on March rate hike

Jan 12 (Reuters) - With inflation running at its highest in nearly 40 years, U.S. central bankers are coalescing around a plan to start tapping the brakes on economic growth as soon as March, with further monetary policy tightening likely as the year goes on. On Wednesday, San Francisco Federal...
BUSINESS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

