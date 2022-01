DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin City Schools will be requiring students and staff to wear masks for indoor activities effective January 4th. Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams polled members of the Board of Education who joined with him to reinstate a temporary mask mandate after hearing updates and data concerning the surge in COVID-19 infections in Dublin and Laurens county tied to the Omicron variant and the South Central Health District’s urging for masks to be worn in school settings until the surge is over.

DUBLIN, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO