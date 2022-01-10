ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tributes pour in for Bob Saget, dead at 65

By Matt Clapp
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, as first reported by TMZ. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:. Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about...

thecomeback.com

