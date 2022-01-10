ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Update: Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

By Staff Editors
Florida Daily Post
Florida Daily Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65. Deputies in Orange County were...

floridadailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Bob Saget
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now!

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987 when they opened the doors of their San Francisco home and welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives. The hit sitcom, which ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget)’s struggle to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny soon realizes that he doesn’t have to bring up his girls alone when his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help out. Lori Loughlin also starred in the beloved show as Jesse’s love interest, Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson. Andrea Barber played D.J.’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Weinger made Us swoon as D.J.’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Stamos Mourns Death Of Friend & ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget: “I Am Broken”

Actor John Stamos reacted Sunday to news of the death of his close friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget at age 65. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. I am broken. I am gutted.  I am in complete and utter shock.  I will never ever have another friend like him.  I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 Stamos and Saget acted opposite each other for the eight seasons of ABC’s...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Hbo#Full House#Instagram
goodmorningamerica.com

Actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room

The comedian and actor, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. Deputies arrived at the hotel just after 4 p.m. "Earlier today, deputies were called to...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
Florida Daily Post

Florida Daily Post

West Palm Beach, FL
964
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Florida Daily Post is Florida's digital newspaper for a generation seeking a reliable source of news, reviews, opinions, analysis, sports, art, entertainment, travel, food, health, and lifestyle.

 https://floridadailypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy