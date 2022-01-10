ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals hitting the road after 38-30 loss to Seattle

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Arizona Cardinals will play their first playoff game in six years on the road. It might work in their...

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 38-30 Win Over The Cardinals

Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences from Week 18 vs. Arizona. Seahawks Communications. Head Coach Pete Carroll Quarterback Russell Wilson Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett Running Back Rashaad Penny Linebacker Jordyn Brooks Defensive End Carlos Dunlap II. Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. Re-live every Seahawks game this season with...
Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Cardinals

Jan. 10—GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn't the end to the season the Seahawks wanted. But the ending itself was what they needed, rousing wins over Detroit and Arizona by a combined 89-59 and scoring on all but three of 22 drives, games that seemed to indicate that maybe Seattle really hadn't been that far off all along and could, maybe, blame most of it on Russell Wilson's injury.
Seahawks win 38-30 to Spoil Cardinals Shot at NFC West Title

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Arizona Cardinals by beating them 38-30 on Sunday. It was a back-and-forth game that was supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching. The Cardinals were still in the running for a the NFC West title with a win on Sunday and the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime. In the end, the scoreboard’s results were moot. The Cardinals couldn’t take care of business against the Seahawks and will settle for the No. 5 seed in the bracket.
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 38-30 Upset vs. Cardinals

Capping off a challenging campaign in the winner's circle, the Seahawks took the fight to the Cardinals on the road and held off several rallies by their division rivals to secure a 38-30 victory in their season finale. Eclipsing 30 points for the fourth time in six games and coming...
Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 38-30 At Cardinals

The Seahawks wrapped up the 2021 with a flourish, taking down the Cardinals on the road, 38-30. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast. Steve Raible Interview (01:38) Pete Carroll Postgame Presser (19:37) Jordyn Brooks Postgame Presser (36:23) Tyler Lockett Postgame Presser (41:04) Rashaad Penny Postgame Presser...
