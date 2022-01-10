ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget was an Oscar winner: 5 things you didn’t know about the sitcom icon

By Samantha Ibrahim
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IM78_0dhCm1DJ00
Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. WireImage

Bob Saget may have been best known for starring as the clean freak-obsessed dad Danny Tanner on “Full House.” However, he had a life beyond the classic ‘90s sitcom.

The comedian died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65 after he was found in his Orlando hotel room.

Saget’s iconic roles also included stints on projects such as “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Entourage,” “Dumb And Dumber” and the long-running narration of “How I Met Your Mother.”

But there was so much more to actor and comedian’s life that fans didn’t really know about.

Many don’t know that his career in Hollywood was actually launched — and cemented — long before his sitcom reign with a bona fide Oscar win. He scored a student Academy Award in 1977 for his black-and-white documentary, “Through Adam’s Eyes.”

Here are a few other fast facts you may not have known about Saget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423MY0_0dhCm1DJ00
Saget was also known for spots on “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Entourage” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

He’s an author

Saget has published works including his autobiography, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Turned Filthy Comedian,” “Bob Saget’s Tales from the Crib” and “Zero to Sixty.”

He was also nominated for a Grammy Award

Was there anything that Saget couldn’t do? The Philadelphia-native also received a Grammy nomination in 2014 for “Best Comedy Album” for his record “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.”

He’s changed the Olsen twins’ diapers on set of “Full House” on more than one occasion.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen starred as Danny Tanner’s precocious daughter Michelle for the duration of the sitcom’s eight-season run.

The twins were only a few months old when they started acting on the show back in 1987. Saget found himself changing their diapers during filming back in the day. In his book, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian,” he wrote: Cameras were rolling and one of the young ladies had made a poop, which had to be removed or we would have been holding a child with a smashed-poo-filled diaper for a long scene. A very long scene if you’re smelling poo the whole time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1uJ4_0dhCm1DJ00
Saget played Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom “Full House.”

He has had regrets starring on “Full House.”

Despite the role making him a star, Saget once admitted that he regretted taking the part.

“I was working 80 hours a week between ‘Full House’ and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos.’ I was going nuts. I felt like I was funny but didn’t feel funny on the shows. But then I just went, ‘Shut up. It’s like the giving tree. You’re lucky, and this is a good job,'” he once told Daily Northwestern.

He’s was a family man in real life.

Saget had a family of his own and was the proud father of three daughters – Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle. He shared them with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. He married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

Telling People in 2016 of his three daughters, “They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. [They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.”

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Ashley Olsen
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Sitcom#Academy Award#Crib
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Posted He Felt Like He ‘Was 26’ Hours Before His Death: ‘Loving Every Moment of It’

In the beloved comedian’s last post to social media, Bob Saget said he was finding his “new voice and loving every moment of it.”. Less than 17 hours before his death, Bob Saget was feeling on top of the world. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he wrote on Instagram the night of Saturday, January 8. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Bob Saget's Initial Autopsy Results, Details Around His Death Released

A Florida chief medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play" in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65. TMZ reported the Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star was found unresponsive in a room by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Saget on Saturday performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour that had dates booked through June.
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

What You Need to Know About Bob Saget and His Wife Kelly Rizzo Over the Years

Sunday came with the tragic news of “Full House” star Bob Saget’s death at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65 years old. He left behind his three daughters, countless friends, coworkers and fans, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 through friends and announced their engagement two years later in 2017, according to Stylecaster. They tied the knot in 2018 and shared no children together; Saget shared his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Like her late husband, Rizzo also works in entertainment. She hosts the award-winning travel show, “Eat Travel Rock.” In the...
ORLANDO, FL
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
Page Six

Page Six

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy