Bob Saget was an Oscar winner: 5 things you didn’t know about the sitcom icon

Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. WireImage

Bob Saget may have been best known for starring as the clean freak-obsessed dad Danny Tanner on “Full House.” However, he had a life beyond the classic ‘90s sitcom.

The comedian died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65 after he was found in his Orlando hotel room.

Saget’s iconic roles also included stints on projects such as “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Entourage,” “Dumb And Dumber” and the long-running narration of “How I Met Your Mother.”

But there was so much more to actor and comedian’s life that fans didn’t really know about.

Many don’t know that his career in Hollywood was actually launched — and cemented — long before his sitcom reign with a bona fide Oscar win. He scored a student Academy Award in 1977 for his black-and-white documentary, “Through Adam’s Eyes.”

Here are a few other fast facts you may not have known about Saget.

He’s an author

Saget has published works including his autobiography, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Turned Filthy Comedian,” “Bob Saget’s Tales from the Crib” and “Zero to Sixty.”

He was also nominated for a Grammy Award

Was there anything that Saget couldn’t do? The Philadelphia-native also received a Grammy nomination in 2014 for “Best Comedy Album” for his record “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.”

He’s changed the Olsen twins’ diapers on set of “Full House” on more than one occasion.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen starred as Danny Tanner’s precocious daughter Michelle for the duration of the sitcom’s eight-season run.

The twins were only a few months old when they started acting on the show back in 1987. Saget found himself changing their diapers during filming back in the day. In his book, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian,” he wrote: Cameras were rolling and one of the young ladies had made a poop, which had to be removed or we would have been holding a child with a smashed-poo-filled diaper for a long scene. A very long scene if you’re smelling poo the whole time.”

Saget played Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom “Full House.”

He has had regrets starring on “Full House.”

Despite the role making him a star, Saget once admitted that he regretted taking the part.

“I was working 80 hours a week between ‘Full House’ and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos.’ I was going nuts. I felt like I was funny but didn’t feel funny on the shows. But then I just went, ‘Shut up. It’s like the giving tree. You’re lucky, and this is a good job,'” he once told Daily Northwestern.

He’s was a family man in real life.

Saget had a family of his own and was the proud father of three daughters – Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle. He shared them with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. He married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

Telling People in 2016 of his three daughters, “They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. [They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.”