ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Amir Coffey: Best served hot

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coffey produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Coffey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Hawks#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy