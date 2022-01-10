ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy!' Keeps Seeing Winning Streaks. Champions Ponder Why.

By Julia Jacobs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Amy Schneider became the fourth contestant in the history of “Jeopardy!” to surpass $1 million in winnings in regular-season play Friday, she extended her winning streak to 28 games. It was a remarkable milestone for Schneider, who last month became the woman with the most consecutive...

ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
dayton.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 29, Dayton native keeps $1M streak alive

Dayton native Amy Schneider kept her historic “Jeopardy!” winning streak alive Jan. 10 earning a 29-day total of $1,035,400. Host Ken Jennings had high praise and fun stats to share regarding the Chaminade-Julienne graduate becoming the newest “Jeopardy!” millionaire. “In the history of our show, this...
Primetimer

Jeopardy! boss dismisses the notion that recent winning streaks are the result of easier clues

“Behind the scenes we’ve spent a lot of time discussing whether this is some kind of ‘new normal’ or whether we’ve just had an unusual windfall of brilliant Jeopardy! players,” Michael Davies, Jeopardy!'s interim executive producer, told The New York Times via email, responding to the recent win streaks by Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher and, currently, Amy Schneider. Noting that the subject matter covers an ever-wider range of material, Davies added: “I actually think the show may be getting harder. Let’s face it, so few people read the same books anymore or watch the same TV shows. And we have massively diversified the history, cultural and pop cultural material we expect our players to compete over.” Davies says the writers have discussed the streaks, thinking that contestants having access to a wealth of online resources, including J! Archive, may help. Others attribute the rise in winning streaks to more people playing at home because of the pandemic and to James Holzhauer winning 32 games in 2019 -- though Schneider's strategy is the opposite of Holzhauer's. Meanwhile, Holzhauer thinks the winning streaks trend is a matter of chance. “People always assume everything is a paradigm shift,” Holzhauer wrote The Times in an email, “when it’s actually fairly normal for results to occasionally cluster.” ALSO: Mayim Bialik jokes she feels "stupidest" in the Jeopardy! writers' room.
Fortune

Amy Schneider’s winning streak breaks a glass ceiling on ‘Jeopardy!’

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Mariah Bell will be the oldest U.S. figure skating champion in nearly a century, Citi prepares to fire unvaccinated employees, and Amy Schneider is breaking a glass ceiling on Jeopardy!. Have a productive Monday.
