Covid continues to impact travel

By Abigail Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXOMA (KTEN) -- The holiday season is over, and covid is still impacting travel. With the omicron variant sweeping the nation, AAA says flights are...

KX News

North Dakota traveler impacted by flight cancellation

Many travelers during the holidays bought round-trip tickets for the new year. A lot of them were disappointed with canceled flights due to the weather and the new Omicron variant. KX News spoke to a New Town traveler who flew with his family from Bismarck to Louisiana to see his daughter for New Year’s. Jay […]
BISMARCK, ND
foxla.com

Travel nightmare: Flight cancellations continue at SoCal airports

LOS ANGELES - Another wave of flight cancellations hit the Southland Monday. As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, 63 flights were canceled at the Los Angeles International Airport due to COVID-19 and weather issues. The airport experienced 208 cancellations on New Year's Day. Orange County's John Wayne Airport reported 21 canceled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Over 7,500 flights delayed in US Tuesday, with 1,200 cancelations as airlines continue to scramble amid holiday travel, COVID pandemic

Another 7,587 flights were delayed and 1,291 were canceled in the United States on Tuesday, as airlines continue to scramble amid holiday travel and COVID-19 complications. Of those, 212 delays were made at Logan International Airport in Boston with 55 cancelations, according to FlightAware. At Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, there were 52 delays and seven cancelations Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
abccolumbia.com

Holiday travel frustration continues with more cancelled flights

CNN– The frustrating holiday weekend continued today for air travelers, with more than 1,700 flight cancellations. This comes after more than 2,600 flights were already canceled on Sunday, and another 2,400 on New Year’s Day. That brings the total since Christmas Eve to more than 13,000 cancelations, according to Flight Aware, and they say the biggest problem to blame is coronavirus.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

How Omicron Is Impacting Caribbean Travel to Start 2022

Welcome to episode 18 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah. In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including the various ways Omicron is impacting the Caribbean. Later, the two interview Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke of Travel Advisors Selling...
TRAVEL
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
The Independent

Every US passenger cruise currently has Covid cases on board

Every passenger cruise currently sailing in US waters has reported Covid-19 cases onboard.All 92 ships have now met the threshold for investigation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports the Washington Post.At the beginning of the new year, the US’s national public health agency issued a warning against taking cruises, even for those who are fully vaccinated, after a huge surge in cases onboard.More than 5,000 infections were recorded on passenger ships in the last two weeks of December 2021, compared to just 162 in the first two weeks of the same month.“The virus that causes...
PUBLIC HEALTH

