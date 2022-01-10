3M Stock (MMM): $177 Price Target From Barclays

The stock price of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Sprague Resources announcing that it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Hartree Partners, LP dated January 11, 2022, pursuant to which Hartree would acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague that Hartree and its affiliates do not already own in exchange for $16.50 in cash per Common Unit. Hartree and its affiliates hold approximately 74.5% of the outstanding Common Units of Sprague as of January 11, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO