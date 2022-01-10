ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3M Stock (MMM): $177 Price Target From Barclays

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

The shares of 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) have received a $177 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of 3M Co (NYSE:...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

Realty Income Stock (O): $0.2465 Per Share Dividend Declared

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) has announced a dividend. These are the details. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) — known as The Monthly Dividend Company — announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 619th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share — representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share — is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for February’s dividend is January 31, 2022.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lithium Americas Stock (LAC): $34 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) have received a $34 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) have received a $34 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard upgraded Lithium Americas to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $31.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

The Wendy’s Company Stock (WEN): $25 Price Target From BofA

The shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) have received a $25 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) have received a $25 price target from BofA. And BofA analyst Sara Senatore reinstated coverage of Wendy’s with an “Underperform” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

LendingClub Stock (LC): $35 Price Target From Seaport Global

The shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) have received a $35 price target from Seaport Global. These are the details. The shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) have received a $35 price target from Seaport Global. And Seaport Global analyst Bill Ryan initiated coverage of LendingClub with a “Buy” rating.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Hepsiburada Stock (HEPS): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) increased by 7.3% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) – a leading Turkish e-commerce platform – increased by 7.3% today. Investors are responding positively to Hepsiburada and Intel announcing the launch of DigitalSME, a program providing support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sprague Resources Stock (SRLP): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Sprague Resources announcing that it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Hartree Partners, LP dated January 11, 2022, pursuant to which Hartree would acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague that Hartree and its affiliates do not already own in exchange for $16.50 in cash per Common Unit. Hartree and its affiliates hold approximately 74.5% of the outstanding Common Units of Sprague as of January 11, 2022.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Vortex Brands Stock (VTXB): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Vortex Brands Co (OTC: VTXB) increased by 25.87% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vortex Brands Co (OTCMKTS: VTXB) increased by 25.87% today. Investors responded positively to Vortex Brands announcing its Dividend Policy and Quarterly Dividend for the quarter ending November 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BioNano Genomics Stock (BNGO): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) increased by 1.46% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) – a pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr system and provider of NxClinical – increased by 1.46% today. During intraday trading, the company shares had increased by over 9%.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Immix Biopharma Stock (IMMX): Why The Price Surged Up Today

The stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) increased by 18.42% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) – a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases – increased by 18.42% today. Investors are responding positively to Immix Biopharma announcing study data showing that ImmixBio’s lead candidate IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer – soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study. These responses were assessed by RECIST 1.1 criteria applied to mice with progression assessed after one cycle of treatment in a study funded by ImmixBio and conducted by a major STS oncology treatment center.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock (BJDX): $10 Price Target From Dawson James

The shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) have received a $10 price target from Dawson James. These are the details. The shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) have received a $10 price target from Dawson James. And Dawson James analyst Jason Kolberg initiated coverage of Bluejay Diagnostics with a ”Buy” rating.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

TechnipFMC Stock (FTI): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) fell by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) fell by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to TechnipFMC announcing the sale of 9 million Technip Energies N.V. shares through private sale transactions. The sale price of the shares in the Sale is set at €13.15 per share, yielding total gross proceeds of €118.4 million.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Teladoc Health Stock (TDOC): $118 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) have received a $118 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) have received a $118 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland reduced the price target from $183 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
MARKETS

