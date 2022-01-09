ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How Brianna Keilar keeps healthy habits as a working mom

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like many us, New Day anchor Brianna Keilar struggles to take...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Some simple ways to start healthy habits for the new year

FOX 2 - We all give ourselves a little permission to indulge over the holidays, but if stepping on the scale is too scary and you're thinking 'I'll get healthy in the new year,' the key is keeping it simple. Dr. Christina Lucas-Vougiouklakis is an expert in lifestyle medicine at...
FITNESS
bcm.edu

Healthy Habits to kickstart 2022

Thinking about ways to be healthier this year? We’ve asked members of our Baylor College of Medicine community to share their New Year’s resolutions for 2022. “My New Year’s resolution is to take better care of myself. I always talk to my patients about the benefits of exercise and walking at least 3 hours per week, but I haven’t made the time to do this myself. I am going to start adding this to my calendar just like anything else important and make it a priority, and I hope some of you will consider doing the same!”
FITNESS
Discover Mag

The Science of Forming Healthy Habits

During her first year of college, Elaina Cosentino bought a fitness band and began walking 10,000 steps a day. Through a friendly competition with friends, she kept it up for four years. But during her first semester of graduate school, her routine changed and she fell out of the habit. Then her mother passed away between her first and second semesters, and it “truly took everything out of me to just get up and go to class,” says Cosentino, a physical therapist. “I did go for an occasional mind-clearing walk every now and then during that time, as walking was something familiar to me and I always loved the way I felt afterwards.”
YOGA
Sun-Gazette

UPMC dietitian: Resetting healthy habits

At the start of a new year, it’s customary to make a new goal or resolution. Some of the most common are related to eating healthier or dieting. While these resolutions are set with good intentions, it can be hard to know how to get started and maintain this new lifestyle.
DIETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Keilar
lifeoncaphill.com

Supporting working moms

Making sure the kids arrive to school on time. Grocery shopping, running other necessary errands and keeping the house tidy. Driving the kids to their extracurricular or afterschool activities and helping with homework. Scheduling a repair person if something in the home stops working properly. Cooking and getting dinner on the table. Bath time, reading a bedtime story and tucking the children in for the night.
DENVER, CO
Quick and Dirty Tips

Proof That Healthy Habits Turn Back the Biological Clock

Proof That Healthy Habits Turn Back the Biological Clock. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. Regular exercise (at least an hour of moderate-intensity activity per day) could add 2 additional years to your healthy lifespan. Following a low-sugar, plant-forward diet can turn back the biological clock another...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Habits#New Day
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

821K+
Followers
125K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy