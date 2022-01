Proud Trump sycophant and misinformation spreader Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) praised himself as a “truth teller” after he made public his decision to run for a third term in office, breaking a promise he made in 2016 to retire after serving two terms. Perhaps the allure of an opportunity to continue lying to the American people from a position of considerable power was just too tempting to pass up. “We need the truth,” Johnson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, a very disconcerting rate. And so I’m just...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO