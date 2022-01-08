CNN10 - 1/10/22

A baby has been rescued after being abandoned in an egg box in temperatures as low as -20C in remote Siberia.Five teenagers discovered the newborn girl in the snow near the village of Sosnovka outside Novosibirsk, local reports say.One of the teenagers’ parents rushed the child to hospital, where she was declared fit and well.The baby could now be adopted by the parents of one of the boys who found her on Friday.Police searching for the mother have opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of a minor.One of the teenagers, Renat Litvinov, 16, described hearing “a squeaking sound”...

EUROPE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO