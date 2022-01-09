ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire destroys hundreds of homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp

By Story by Reuters
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, destroying hundreds of homes, according to officials and witnesses, though there were no immediate reports of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Rohingya Christian Beaten by Refugee Camp Authorities in Cox’s Bazar

01/03/2022 Bangladesh/Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – A Rohingya Christian man in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp, Bangladesh, was beaten with a stick by the camp authorities. He was previously harassed by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army earlier last year. Asia News reports that Saydul Amin, 20, told the News...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abu Taher
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
Florida Star

VIDEO: Two Much To Bear: Conjoined Twins Separated In 8-Hour Op Fly Back To War-Torn Yemen

Two conjoined 1-year-old twin boys who underwent successful surgery to separate them in Jordan earlier this year have finally returned home to Yemen. The twins, Ahmed and Mohamed, were born at the Al-Sabeen Children’s Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 16, 2020. They underwent successful separation surgery at the Specialty Hospital in the Amman, Jordan, in July.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rohingya People#Accident#Smoke#Anadolu Agency
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
Washington Post

Kazakhstan called for assistance. Why did Russia dispatch troops so quickly?

On Jan. 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed to send troops to help the Kazakh government quell mounting political unrest. What had started as protests against a rise in fuel prices in the western city of Zhanaozen rapidly turned into broad demonstrations against government corruption and lack of reforms across Kazakhstan’s major cities, including the largest city of Almaty. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the protests on a “terrorist threat.”
POLITICS
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

821K+
Followers
125K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy