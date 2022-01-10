2022 NFL Draft Profile: Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Brock Purdy, QB Iowa State Cyclones

6-1, 220

40 Time: N/A

Gilbert, Ariz. (Perry)

Twitter: @brockpurdy13

Overview

Purdy finished his Cyclones career with more touchdown passes (81), passing yards (12,170), quarterback wins (30), 300-yard passing games (14) and rushing yards (1,177) than any other quarterback in Iowa State history.

Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes during the 2021 season — also a school record — while throwing for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He announced Jan. 9 that he would forgo his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Cyclone Nation, I just want to say thank you,” Purdy wrote on his Instagram account. “Thank you for taking my in with open arms and believing in my the last four years. My dream as a kid was to play for a great college town and community and y’all have been that and more. So, I thank you.

“I will be pursuing the opportunity to play in the NFL moving forward.”

Purdy was a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN after a decorated high school career that included winning the Class 6A state championship game while setting state records with 4,405 yards and 57 touchdowns as a senior.

He chose Iowa State over Alabama, Texas A&M, Illinois and UCF.

USA Today Sports Images

CAREER NOTES

First Team All-Big 12 – Coaches (2020)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP (2020)

Second Team Academic All-American – CoSIDA (2020)

Second Team All-Big 12 – Coaches (2019)

Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist (2019, 2020)

Maxwell Ward Watch List (2019, 2020)

Manning Award Semifinalist (2020)

First Team Academic All-Big 12 (2019, 2020)

HM All-Big 12 – Coaches (2018)

Big 12 True Freshman of the Year – ESPN (2018)

Dury Moss Outstanding Newcomer Award (2018)

Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team (2018)

2020 SEASON

First Team All-Big 12.

Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award semifinalist.

Second Team Academic All-American (CoSIDA) … First Team Academic All-Big 12.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP.

started all 12 games.

enters senior season owning or sharing 25 school records.

first Cyclone quarterback to be named first team all-conference since John Quinn in 1981.

winningest quarterback in Iowa State history with 23 QB wins.

has an active streak of 11-straight games with a touchdown pass, the second-best string in school history.

broke his own school record for completion percentage in a season at 66.6 pct..

completed 243-of-365 passes for 2,750 yards.

threw for 19 touchdowns, tying for third on ISU’s single-season list, and was responsible for 24 touchdowns, tying for second on the school season record chart.

his season totals of total offense (3,132, 4th), passing yards (2,750, 5th), completions (243, 5th) and passing efficiency (142.11, 5th) all rank in ISU’s top-five in the season record book.

was third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally in passing touchdowns (19).

was second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally in passing yardage (2,750).

also had the second-most rushing yards (382) and rushing touchdowns (5) on the team, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

had three 300-yard passing games to tie for second on ISU’s season record list.

directed ISU to a pair of fourth-quarter comeback wins over Oklahoma and Texas.

the win over Oklahoma gave him a victory over every team in the league, the only quarterback in school history to achieve that feat.

was 18-of-23 for 211 yards and a touchdown vs. TCU.

passed for 302 yards on 32-of-43 completions vs. Texas Tech, tying for the seventh-most completions in a game in Cyclone history.

had three touchdown passes vs. Baylor and was 16-of-20 for 236 yards and three touchdowns vs. Kansas State.

threw for 312 yards vs. Texas.

vs. West Virginia, recorded the second-best single-game completion percentage mark (86.9 pct.) in school history, connecting on 20-of-23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

also rushed for a touchdown vs. the Mountaineers to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

had a season-high 322 passing yards vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game.

named Offensive MVP of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl by completing 20-of-29 passes and tallying a pair of touchdowns in the win over Oregon.

enters senior season first in passing efficiency (151.9), first in 300-yard passing games (12), first in touchdown passes (62), first in touchdowns responsible (80), first in QB wins (23), second in completion percentage (66.1), second in passing yards (8,982), second in

completions (701) and second in total offense (9,921) on ISU’s career record charts.

2019 SEASON

Second Team All-Big 12.

Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist.

First Team Academic All-Big 12.

Maxwell Award and Manning Award watch lists.

Co-Captain.

started all 13 games while compiling the most prolific season by an Iowa State quarterback in school history.

named Big 12 Player of the Week twice (ULM, Kansas).

set 18 school records (game, season, career) during the season.

set school season records in passing yardage (3,982), passing touchdowns (27), completions (312), total offense (4,231) and 300-yard passing games (6).

tallied the second-best passing efficiency total (151.07) and the fourth-best completion percentage (65.7 pct., 312-475) in school history.

had nine games of 300 yards of total offense to rank fourth nationally.

first Cyclone since Alex Espinoza (1986) to lead the conference in passing yardage (306.3), ranking fourth in the nation.

was fifth nationally in total offense (325.5) and sixth in completions (312, 24.0).

set a school record by throwing for a touchdown in 12-straight games.

also set school record for touchdowns responsible (35).

along with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow (LSU), was one of two FBS QBs with over 3,900 passing yards, at least 35 touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions … one of four players in FBS with at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns (Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence).

his eight rushing touchdowns was second on the team and tied for the fifth-most by a Cyclone QB.

second on the team in rushing with 249 yards.

one of three players in FBS with at least two 6-TD games (Joe Burrow, Anthony Gordon).

led team to three fourth-quarter comeback victories (UNI, Texas, Kansas).

four of his single-game passing yardage totals rank in ISU’s career top-11: 435 vs. ULM (3rd), 382 vs. Oklahoma State (6th), 378 vs. Texas Tech (8th), 372 vs. Kansas (11th).

broke ISU’s single-game total offense mark vs. ULM with 510 yards.

equaled ISU’s touchdowns responsible for record twice with six touchdowns vs. ULM (3 passing, 3 rushing) and Oklahoma (5 passing, 1 rushing).

his five touchdown passes vs. Oklahoma tied the school’s single-game school mark.

broke the school record for completions in a game with 39 vs. Oklahoma State.

also had 30 completions vs. UNI and Texas.

against ULM, became the first player in Big 12 history to have 400 yards passing with three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns.

vs. TCU, recorded 349 yards of total offense with four touchdowns, throwing for 247 yards (19-24) and two touchdowns and rushing for a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns.

his 79.2 percent completion rate vs. TCU is the 10th-best single-game total in school history.

passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the first half vs. Texas Tech.

vs. Kansas, was 10-of-10 passing for 135 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the fourth quarter.

2018 SEASON

Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Big 12 True Freshman of the Year by ESPN… posted the best season by a rookie quarterback in school history, taking over as ISU’s signal-caller in the fifth game of the season and leading the Cyclones to a 7-2 record and a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

competed in 10 games, starting eight with a 6-1 record as a starter vs. conference opponents.

first true freshman quarterback to start a game for ISU since 1995.

recorded the second-best single-season mark and ranked 15th nationally in completion percentage (66.4 pct.), connecting on 146-of-220 passes for 2,250 yards.

tossed 16 touchdown passes, ranking seventh on ISU’s season chart, to just seven interceptions.

also broke the school record for passing efficiency in a season at 169.9, ranking sixth nationally.

his passing efficiency total is the 60th-best season clip in NCAA history and the best-ever by a true freshman … posted three 300-yard passing games, tying for second in school history.

was fourth in the nation in yards per completion (15.4).

also was a threat as a runner, ranking second on the team in rushing with 308 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry and ranking second on the team in touchdown rushes with five.

won or shared Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors three times.

in the last nine games as ISU’s quarterback, averaged 250.0 yards passing, 284.3 yards of total offense and accounted for 21 of ISU’s 35 touchdowns.

had an incredible debut in his first game with significant playing time at Oklahoma State, tallying 402 yards (318 passing, 84 rushing) of total offense, the ninth-best single-game effort in school history.

accounted for five touchdowns vs. the Cowboys (four passing, one rushing).

hit on 18-of-23 passes (78.3%), tying for the 11th-best single-game completion pct. mark in school history … his four touchdown passes ties for fourth in school history.

in his first career start, helped the Cyclones defeat No. 6 West Virginia with 254 yards passing and three touchdowns.

was a Davey O’Brien Great 8 winner and Manning Award Star of the Week recipient after both OSU and WVU games.

threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns vs. Texas Tech and 263 yards (16-of-23) and three touchdowns vs. Kansas.

was 18-of-23 for 230 yards vs. Baylor to post another top-11 single-game completion pct. mark.

also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown vs. the Bears.

compiled 337 yards (20-of-27) passing in ISU’s come-from-behind win over Kansas State.

tossed an ISU bowl-record 315 yards against Washington State in the Alamo Bowl.

also tied another school bowl record with two touchdown rushes vs. the Cougars.

HIGH SCHOOL

Chose Iowa State over Alabama, Texas A&M, Illinois and UCF.

three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

ranked as the 24th-best pro style QB nationally by 247Sports.

rated as the No. 10 player overall in Arizona by 247Sports.

Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year and winner of the Ed Doherty Award in 2017.

two-time first-team all-state selection and Premier Region Player of the Year.

led his team to the Class 6A state championship game (12-2 record) while posting one of the greatest seasons by a signal-caller in Arizona prep history as a senior.

threw for 4,405 yards and 57 touchdown passes, both 6A state records.

completed 238-of-368 passes with just nine interceptions.

also rushed for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns.

threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 131 yards and a touchdown in the state title game vs. Chandler.

as a junior, was a finalist for state player of the year honors, leading his team to the state semifinals.

recorded 3,333 passing yards, 42 touchdown passes, 842 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

ended career with 8,937 passing yards and 107 touchdown tosses.

coached by Preston Jones.

PERSONAL

Born Dec. 27, 1999.

son of Shawn and Carrie Purdy.

father, Shawn, played baseball at Miami (Fla.) and in the minor leagues (1991-98).

brother, Chubba, is a quarterback at Florida State.

sister, Whittney, plays softball at Southeastern University.

communication studies major.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)