How you can own a piece of the Mighty Mac

ST. IGNACE, Mich. ( WJMN ) — You can own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge, an iconic staple welcoming people into the Upper Peninsula.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is currently auctioning off pieces of the Mackinac Bridge. These auctions happen twice a year.

Kim Nowack, director of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, said it’s way the bridge can get rid of surplus materials.

“Originally, we would just take them to the scrap yard and then we had people ask if they could purchase them,” Nowack said. “Auctioning is one way that we get a fair price for these things so it has been more than five years that we have been doing the auctions.”

Up for auction are five 5 1/s X 38 feet vintage steel deck grates. If you are still looking to take a piece of the iconic Mighty Mac home with you but in a more manageable size, the Mackinac Bridge Authority might has just the thing for you.

“We have small pieces of grating that are about that size that we sell at our administration building. And so those are currently sold out and we are waiting until next spring’s construction work until we sell those again, but people can stop in then and buy that small piece of grating for $20,” said Nowack.

If you are interested in a piece of the bridge, click here . Bidding ends Jan. 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.