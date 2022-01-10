ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

How you can own a piece of the Mighty Mac

WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjXfK_0dhCjHQj00

ST. IGNACE, Mich. ( WJMN ) — You can own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge, an iconic staple welcoming people into the Upper Peninsula.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is currently auctioning off pieces of the Mackinac Bridge. These auctions happen twice a year.

Kim Nowack, director of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, said it’s way the bridge can get rid of surplus materials.

“Originally, we would just take them to the scrap yard and then we had people ask if they could purchase them,” Nowack said. “Auctioning is one way that we get a fair price for these things so it has been more than five years that we have been doing the auctions.”

Up for auction are five 5 1/s X 38 feet vintage steel deck grates. If you are still looking to take a piece of the iconic Mighty Mac home with you but in a more manageable size, the Mackinac Bridge Authority might has just the thing for you.

“We have small pieces of grating that are about that size that we sell at our administration building. And so those are currently sold out and we are waiting until next spring’s construction work until we sell those again, but people can stop in then and buy that small piece of grating for $20,” said Nowack.

If you are interested in a piece of the bridge, click here . Bidding ends Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Ignace, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Saint Ignace, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Ignace#Mighty Mac#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

Watching Winter Live – January 12th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The season seems to have settled in from coast-to-coast. Between snow systems and arctic air, a majority of northern residents will feel the depths of winter firsthand in the coming weeks. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WOOD-TV chief meteorologist Ellen Bacca discussed an Alberta Clipper set to sweep south out […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy