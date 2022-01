On Wednesday, Chicago Public Schools students will be back in the classroom, exactly where they should have been since this time last week. Finally, families, students and, yes, teachers, can turn the page and get back to the vital business of public education after a five-day battle over COVID-19 safety protocols. Kudos to the teachers’ union delegates who decided enough was enough, especially without any pay, and voted 389 to 226 to go back to work after what was, for all intents and purposes, a strike.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO