Nikola Jokic answers Thunder rally to give Nuggets road win

 3 days ago

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 99-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Jokic had answers when the Nuggets needed them, carrying them in the third quarter when the offense disappeared and then answered again in the final minute.

Moments after the Thunder’s Mike Muscala tied the game at 95 in the final minute, Jokic attacked the basket, earning his way to the free-throw line, where he put Denver back in front.

A pair of Oklahoma City misses helped the Nuggets hold on for their second consecutive victory.

The loss was the fourth consecutive for the Thunder.

Jokic had seven of his rebounds in the fourth. Oklahoma City was just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc in the fourth, though, and didn’t attempt a free throw.

Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 off the bench, hitting six 3-pointers while Jeff Green added 16 and Barton 14 — eight of them in the first three minutes of the game.

Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 14 points but was just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Josh Giddey had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Oklahoma City had a season-high 29 assists.

Denver led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter and 12 at the break.

But the Thunder came on strong coming out of halftime, continuing what has become a trend for the Nuggets.

Dort had been quiet offensively in the first half, but he led the way for Oklahoma City’s comeback, scoring 11 in the frame.

Dort’s free throws with just less than three minutes remaining in the third tied the game for the first time since it was scoreless.

A few moments later, Giddey gave the Thunder their first lead with a 3-pointer.

The Nuggets built a big lead early with a flurry of 3-pointers, going 10 of 19 from beyond the arc in the first half.

But in the second half, Denver’s success from deep dissipated, as the Nuggets shot just 17.6% on 3-pointers (3 of 17).

The Nuggets managed just 38 points after the break.

–Field Level Media

FanSided

Denver Nuggets: DeMarcus Cousins and Michael Malone reunited

The Denver Nuggets are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, landing the backup center the Mile High City has craved so badly since the departure of JaVale McGee to the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. Nikola Jokic continues to set the pace and accomplish the unimaginable at...
ClutchPoints

Clippers news: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
Fort Morgan Times

Nuggets’ crunch-time win over OKC underscores vital lesson about Nikola Jokic

Austin Rivers has never seen anyone like Nikola Jokic, and he struggles to think of anyone who gets defended like him, either. The only comparison Rivers can conjure is Joel Embiid, who tends to elicit similar attention as the Nuggets’ anchor. “He sees the craziest defenses,” said Rivers, whose...
The Tribune

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic one of the most ‘disrespected reigning MVPs’

The Nuggets took the Christmas Day snub personally. It was just the latest example, in their eyes, of the NBA’s disrespect toward Nikola Jokic, last season’s MVP. That bled into national attention on Jokic, narratives and perceived assumptions about Denver’s franchise superstar and yielded a remark Tuesday night that had no doubt been brewing within Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will love latest Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injury updates

Should Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets make it to the NBA playoffs, they could very well get a major boost in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. According to the latest report by Adrian Wojnarowski of EPN (via Ryan Blackburn of SB Nation), the Nuggets are hopeful they can get MPJ and Murray back before the season ends. This is certainly big news, especially for Porter Jr.’s part since he was initially expected to miss the rest of the season.
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

