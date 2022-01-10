ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MSJ returns to online learning

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mount St. Joseph University has announced that it will be...

local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Learning#Remote Learning#College#Msj#Wkrc

Comments / 0

Community Policy