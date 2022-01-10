ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget, Wholesome ‘Full House’ Star and Brilliantly Filthy Comic, Dead at 65

By EJ Dickson
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Saget, the actor and comedian who gained fame on the sitcom Full House and as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos before thoroughly shedding his wholesome image, died Sunday at the age of 65. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found...

www.middletownpress.com

Related
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Bob Saget Remembered by Co-Stars and Fellow Comedians: 'There Wasn't a Kinder Person in Hollywood'

Tributes are flooding in for Bob Saget from those who knew and worked with the actor, following news of his sudden death on Sunday. Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House (1987-1995), a role he later reprised on Netflix’s Fuller House (2016-2020). He also famously served as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989-1997), and provided the narration for CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014). “Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Cult Classic#The Rolling Stones#Wholesome Full House#Comedian
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now!

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987 when they opened the doors of their San Francisco home and welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives. The hit sitcom, which ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget)’s struggle to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny soon realizes that he doesn’t have to bring up his girls alone when his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help out. Lori Loughlin also starred in the beloved show as Jesse’s love interest, Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson. Andrea Barber played D.J.’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Weinger made Us swoon as D.J.’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Stamos Mourns Death Of Friend & ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget: “I Am Broken”

Actor John Stamos reacted Sunday to news of the death of his close friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget at age 65. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. I am broken. I am gutted.  I am in complete and utter shock.  I will never ever have another friend like him.  I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 Stamos and Saget acted opposite each other for the eight seasons of ABC’s...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget 911 Call Audio Released

Fans all over are mourning the passing of their TV dad, Bob Saget. Although his cause of death has not yet been released to the public, the audio for the 911 call has been uploaded by the New York Post. The audio details Saget not breathing and without a pulse...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

What You Need to Know About Bob Saget and His Wife Kelly Rizzo Over the Years

Sunday came with the tragic news of “Full House” star Bob Saget’s death at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65 years old. He left behind his three daughters, countless friends, coworkers and fans, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 through friends and announced their engagement two years later in 2017, according to Stylecaster. They tied the knot in 2018 and shared no children together; Saget shared his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Like her late husband, Rizzo also works in entertainment. She hosts the award-winning travel show, “Eat Travel Rock.” In the...
ORLANDO, FL

