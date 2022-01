Notre Dame will be down a member of its frontcourt for the foreseeable future. Sophomore forward Elijah Taylor will not play the rest of the year due to academic issues, head coach Mike Brey said following Wednesday’s 72-56 win over Clemson. Taylor did not make the Jan. 8 trip to Georgia Tech and was on the bench in street clothes Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he posted on social media he would be stepping away from the team, but did not provide a reason.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO