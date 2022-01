Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.

