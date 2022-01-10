ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Social media reacts to Klay Thompson's return to the court

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a long time coming, but one of the greatest shooters in NBA history is finally back on the court. After tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season as he recovered from...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
CBS San Francisco

‘Gosh It Was Fun’; Warriors Star Klay Thompson Returns After 941 Days On The Sidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco’s Chase Center hours before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury. They erupted in cheers as he walked out of the tunnel, roared with every warmup shot and were in near frenzy when he was introduced. “Those are very special moments I’ll never forget,” Thompson said after the game. “I’ll never forget this night. I’ll never forget the reception the...
NBA
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr spills beans on last-minute Draymond Green injury in Klay Thompson’s return at Staples Center

Klay Thompson’s return might not have gone as it was expected by the Warriors and their fans, but it had everything which Golden State Warriors hoped for themselves. The Warriors guard scored 17 points which included some three-pointers and a massive dunk which made the crowd stand and applaud him for his game. The dunk erased the doubts regarding his athleticism from the minds of people.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#Acl#Golden State Warriors#Nba Draft#The Phoenix Suns#The Cleveland Cavaliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Klay Thompson's Warriors return was mass catharsis masquerading as a basketball game

Klay Thompson sits expressionless in the dim light of the Chase Center as Golden State’s starting lineup is bellowed out by hype man Franco Finn. The crowd is exultant, on the brink, ready to erupt like a righteous powder keg and lay waste to decibel records. Thompson watches as old friend Draymond Green is introduced, followed by Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph and Klay's partnership one NBA unlikely to see again

For eight seasons, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson grew together, rising from young guards filled with untold potential to become the greatest shooting backcourt of all time. They brought the Warriors with them, dragging the NBA's punching bag franchise to heights even owner Joe Lacob might not have dreamed possible.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Ja Morant's inhuman block, LaMelo Ball's game-winner and Steph Curry's ice-cold shooting

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's selfless act shows how much Klay's return meant

SAN FRANCISCO -- The gang finally was supposed to be back on the court together Sunday night at Chase Center. That lasted all of seven seconds. Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors didn't just mean the best team in the NBA was getting back a five-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen. It meant the return of the Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson, a trio that changed franchise history and how basketball could be played.
NBA
SFGate

Why Klay Thompson's biggest sponsor barely recognized his return

Klay Thompson is finally back with the Warriors, but his Anta signature shoes are still impossible to find. Here's why. The magnitude of Klay Thompson’s years-in-the-making return wasn’t lost on anyone at Chase Center Sunday evening. Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson referred to Jan. 9 as an “East Oakland...
NBA
beincrypto.com

NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson Accept Salary in BTC

NBA stars Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will take a part of their salary in bitcoin and donate $1 million in BTC each to fans. The Golden State Warriors duo will receive their salary in bitcoin as part of an arrangement with Cash App. They join a growing list of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy