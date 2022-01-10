ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for “Ted Lasso”

By Addi Weakley
 3 days ago
Jason Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series for his work in “Ted Lasso” Sunday night.

This is now the second year in a row the Overland Park native has won the award .

"Ted Lasso" was nominated for four awards , just one behind "Succession" with five nominations.

Entertainment outlets report the third season of the show is set to begin filming at the end of January and will premiere this summer.

"Ted Lasso" can be viewed on Apple TV+.

